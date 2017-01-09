8 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Must Stop Tearing One Another Apart - Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC has called on party members to stop fighting one another and instead focus on priorities like jobs and fighting crime and corruption.

Addressing a packed Orlando stadium on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma said the party had heard people's cries that the ANC "are too busy fighting each other and not paying sufficient attention to their needs".

"We must give our people hope and unite against our common enemies which are unemployment, inequality and poverty, and not against one another," Zuma said.

He was delivering the January 8 statement by the National Executive Committee to give party supporters the plan of action for the year.

Challenges to unity

In the full statement, the party admits that it is plagued by "serious challenges to its unity threatening its position as leader of society".

"Divisive tendencies such as factionalism, gatekeeping and manipulation of internal processes exist at all levels of ANC, the ANC leagues, the Alliance and the mass democratic movement," the statement reads.

It said these tendencies inhibit the party's ability to give decisive leadership to society.

"Our own research and interactions with members of the ANC demonstrates clearly that the people abhor the apparent preoccupation with personal gain."

The theme for the January 8 statement is 'Unity in Action' following a turbulent 2016 that saw public spats by senior leaders divided over Zuma's leadership and calls for a consultative conference following an 8% decline in electoral support.

Elective conference

The divisions are expected to heighten ahead of the December elective conference.

The party has called on its leagues to lead the push for unity.

"The ANC leagues are the coalface of our organisation representing specific constituencies within our movement, they must lead programmes to unite the people," Zuma said.

The divisions have extended to its alliance partners Cosatu and SACP, unhappy about the government policies and party direction.

"Our task is also to unite the alliance as said by President [OR] Tambo during [Moses] Mabhida's funeral to guard the alliance jealously and not to tear ourselves apart." Zuma said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.