Kenya: Car Crash Leaves Four Dead, Two Wounded

Four people died and two others were injured after their car was involved in an accident at Don Bosco in Embu.

The injured are admitted at Tenri Children's hospital.

The accident occurred on Embu/Kiritiri road at 10.30am and the driver is reported to have lost control causing the car to veer off the road, rolling severally.

Embu West Deputy Police boss Ziro Arome confirmed the incident saying "they were going to Kiritiri to open a new building".

The motor vehicle, Toyota Hilux Vigo registration number KCE 200T, was towed to Embu police station.

Mr Arome cautioned drivers to be careful.