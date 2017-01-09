9 January 2017

Kenya: Agency to Assess Drought Situation in Isiolo

By Vivian Jebet

About 60,000 people in Isiolo County are in need of food aid due to the persistent drought.

A report by the National Drought Management Authority (NMDA) says Oldonyiro, Cherab and Sericho wards are the hardest hit.

Other (Kinna, Garba Tulla and Isiolo Central) are said to be in the "alert" stage.

NDMA County coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli said the authority will conduct the short rain food assessment next week to ascertain the number of people in need.

The authority on Saturday raised concern over possible school dropout owing to migration of families to find new grazing grounds.

"Now that schools have reopened, pupils depending on school meals programme will be faced with water shortages since they are required to carry water for preparation of meals. Most areas are dry," Mr Lekalkuli said.

Some students are yet to report to school due to lack of school fees owing to low market prices of livestock.

The coordinator also raised concerns over potential conflict among herders, who fight over scarce pasture and water at traditional grazing reserves.

"Herders from Wajir, Samburu and Marsabit counties have migrated together with their animals to grazing areas, we foresee conflict among them since the resources are scarce," he added.

The authority further projected that major water sources for pastoralists upstream and downstream including Ewaso Ng'iro, Bisanadi and Isiolo River will completely dry up in two months.

The agency called on pastoralists to destock their livestock to cushion them against losses.

