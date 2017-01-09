West Africa: Gambia Must Follow Ghana's Example - Ecowas Chair

The President of Liberia and ECOWAS Chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has tasked Gambia to follow the example set by Ghana with regards to the recent elections.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf asked Gambia to observe the peaceful manner in which Ghana has conducted itself in the electoral process in order to bring peace and sanity to the West African country..

Presidential election was held in the Gambia on December 1, 2016 and Adama Barrow declared president-elect with 43.3% against the incumbent president Yahyah Jammeh who scored 39.6 % of the vote cast.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat, but subsequently made a reverse decision, negated the election results, and then later sought to legally challenge the results in the Supreme Court.

Barrow has however vowed to assume power as president on the January 19, 2017, and plans for his inauguration are well on course.

On the other hand, Jammeh has vowed not to hand over power until the Supreme Court determines the election petition in which Jammeh seeks to be declared the winner, but did not list Barrow as a party thereto.

Barrow is proceeding with plans for his inauguration.