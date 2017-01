The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has asked Ghanaians to sign up to definable code of ethic.

Delivering his inaugural speech at the Independence Square in Accra on Saturday, President Akufo Addo mentioned that this is the time Ghanaians define who a Ghanaian ought to be.

"The change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens. It is time to imagine and dream again a new dawn has arisen again", he concluded.