Ghana: I Will Draw Experiences From All Ex-Presidents - Akufo Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will draw experiences from the former Presidents to govern the Nation.

Delivering his inaugural speech at the Independence Square in Accra, President Akufo Addo mentioned that he will draw experiences from Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, Ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the President Akufo Addo, these experiences will guide him in governing the nation in a manner that will bring comfort and prosperity to the people of Ghana.