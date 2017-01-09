8 January 2017

Kenya: President Grants Kadenge Wish, Gives Star Sh2 Million

By John Ashihundu

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday gave Sh2 million to ailing football legend Joe Kadenge. Uhuru visited Kadenge at his Mariakani residence in Nairobi's South B area, where the former national team player has been recuperating.

Uhuru asked the Ministry of Sports to liaise with the Treasury counterparts to ensure the release of the funds.

Uhuru further directed that Kadenge be given a comprehensive insurance cover with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). Kadenge is expected to return to hospital this week.

Kadenge thanked the President for his good gesture, challenging the government to invest in the sports industry and take care of its heroes and heroines.

