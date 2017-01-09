Kenya: Triumphant A1000 Street Dedicate Title to Fallen 'Pro'

Nairobi — Kaloleni based A1000 Street dedicated their third consecutive Koth Biro title to former coach Zablon 'Pro' Otieno who passed on last year after illness.

A1000 Street beat Pumwani 1-0 in a hotly contested final at the Umeme Ground in Ziwani for their third title and a second victory in a row over Pumwani, having beaten them 3-0 in last year's final with Otieno leading the charge for victory.

"We were psyched up from the word go to ensure we win this title just for him. He was our coach when we won the title for the past two occasions and it is unfortunate he wasn't here to witness our hatrick. Now we dedicate this to his memory," midfielder Kevin 'Ade' Omondi, also Otieno's nephew told Capital Sport after the match.

It was an emotional day for A1000 Street and their match day itinerary not only included black armbands in memory of their former coach but also a drop down banner with images of their fallen boss.

Mathare United left back David Mwangi scored the all important goal two minutes after the restart to hand his side the trophy and another Sh300,000 in cash award.

Both sides put up star studded line ups with Pumwani including Zesco United forward Jesse Were, Bulgaria based Aboud Omar, Greece based Ismail 'Manucho' Dunga, Posta Rangers defender Charles Odette and Tusker midfielder Cersidy Lumumba among others.

The boys from Kaloleni had a good representation from Mathare United with Mwangi, goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo, defender Robinson Kamura, striker Daniel Mwaura, forward Duke Abuya and winger Eric Mmata all in the squad.

They also had Tusker's Clifford Alwanga, his new team mate Samuel Olwande and Chemelil Sugar midfielder David Ojwang.

Pumwani had the best opening chances, two of them falling on Were who couldn't however hit the target. Nakumatt FC winger Tyronne Owino came close in the 23rd minute with a freekick that went inches over the bar.

Were forced a great save off A1000 Street keeper Odhiambo two minutes from the break with a well struck swerving shot on the half turn.

Two minutes after the break, the holders broke the deadlock with a goal made off Mathare United, Mwangi sneaking in behind the defense to head home a Kamura free-kick.

A1000 Street thought they had scored the second to put the game to bed in the 77th minute, but Mwaura's goal from another of Kamura's freekicks was ruled out for an infringement inside the box.

Pumwani upped the ante in the final 10 minutes, introducing Ulinzi Stars winger Ezekiel Otuoma and increasing their frequency of attacks in the A1000 box, but they couldn't crack the defense marshaled by Kamura.