Kenya: Govt Has Spent Billions in Infrastructure, Health at the Coast - Statehouse

Nairobi — State house has defended the Government's development record in the coast region by detailing completed and ongoing projects in the region.

State house Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said President Uhuru's administration has invested billions of shillings to significantly improve infrastructure including roads, ports, health and education in the region.

This comes days after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi accused the Jubilee government of neglecting the region, which statehouse may have referred to as 'juvenile tantrums'.

Among the projects detailed by Esipisu include the equipping of all hospitals with the diagnostic machines such as renal units and radiology equipment under the managed services programme.

"In addition, more than 350,000 households have been connected to the national grid in the region out of which Mombasa has had 263,104 households connected to the national grid, doubling from the 118,000 in 2013," said Esipisu.

Further, Statehouse says completion of phase one of the Mombasa Port expansion at a cost of 26.5 billion has lifted the capacity of the port to handle 1.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent containers from the current 550,000.