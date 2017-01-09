Kenya: Vet Lab Win Nairobi Foursomes Tourney

Vet Lab Sports Club's A team of Robinson Owiti and Nyali Open champion Edwin Mudanyi produced an excellent play at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday, to recapture the Nairobi District Foursomes golf title they lost to Muthaiga last year.

They beat Railway's hard fighting pair of Alfred Nandwa and Samuel Njoroge 2-up in a match that ended at the 18th hole.

"I combined well with Mudanyi, who is a fine player, and though we had a tough match against Nandwa and Njoroge, we knew we had a fine chance of winning the match" said Owiti.

STRONG FIGHT

Vet Lad led from the first hole and though Railway put up a strong fight and managed to captured the eighth with a birdie, Owiti and Mudanyi crossed to the back nine with a two hole lead.

At the 10th, both fired to the water, but Vet Lab held on and went three holes up at the 11th.

Railway reduced the margin when Nandwa chipped in a two club at the 13th.

They halved the 14th but Owiti drove his three-wood to the water at the 17th to give the hole to Railway who were now one hole down going into the home green (18th).

Vet Lab managed to clinch the hole for a 2-up victory.

"We really wanted to beat Railway to revenge for what the Railway pair did to our B side they eliminated in the very first round," said Owiti.

Before the final match, Vet Lab had beaten Golf Park's Elias Indeche and John Mburu 3-1 in the first semi-final while Railway beat Royal A of Kenneth Bollo and Ken Juma 5-3 to qualify for the final for the first time in the history of the event.

"We lost to a very good team even though we gave it our very best. "Owiti is a very good matchplay golfer so we do not regret having lost to them," said Nandwa.

He added that he had a solid partner in Samuel Njoroge who he described as a cool player.

Vet Lab coach Mathew Omondi said the team had played according to his instruction.