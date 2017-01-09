Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Cup Clash Imminent

Simba will have to play their cards to avoid or set up a possible Mapinduzi Cup semi-final clash against their arch rivals Young Africans, who have already reached the last four.

The Msimbazi Reds face Jang'ombe Boys Cup in final Group A encounter at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar this evening and Simba Head Coach, Joseph Omog has predicted a tough battle.

However, the Cameroonian tactician remained optimistic that his charges will collect maximum points to finish top of the group. Omog described Jang'ombe Boys as a good side capable of pulling surprise against the giants after beating defending champions Uganda's URA 2-1 early this week but side the isles side should not expect similar feat against Simba today.

"It will be a tough challenge ... they won against defending champions and this means that they are not an easy team. We will approach the game with caution," he said, adding that his charges are well prepared and ready for the match. No team is assured of a place in the semi-finals from Group A so far. Simba who sit top of the group on seven points need only a draw to qualify. A win will see them post ten points unassailable by any other team in the group.

A defeat against Jang'ombe Boys will mean that the Zanzibar side will win a place in the last four and Simba's fate will depend on the results of the match between URA and Taifa Jang'ombe which will be played later on at the same venue today. Taifa Jang'ombe are on six points, same as Jang'ombe Boys and they could reach nine points each if they win their respective matches, while URA have four points so far and a win today could see them post seven points.

On Wednesday, Simba Assistant Coach, Jackson Mayanja, declared their readiness to face any opponents if they qualify into the semi-finals of the tournament. Mayanja declared his charges readiness soon after his side were held to a barren draw by Mapinduzi Cup defending champions Uganda's URA in a group A match at the Amaan Stadium on Thursday night.

The Ugandan tactician said despite the setback his team was ready to face any opponent in the tournament including their archrival Young Africans, who seem to be invincible in the tournament. Mayanja said in any competition you must be ready to face any opponent so whoever comes their way they are ready for the battle.

"Yanga and Azam are also in the Mapinduzi Cup like us, so we don't have any problem to face anyone ... we are ready to battle with any team," he said.

Simba have not been convincing in the tournament despite winning two matches. They beat Taifa Jang'ombe 2-1 in the first match with goals from Muzamiru Yassin and Juma Luizio and the second match was that slim 1-0 victory over KVZ when Muzamiru scored the lone goal.

They were then held by URA. The result means, heading to their last group game, the tax collectors are in a must win situation against Taifa Jang'ombe. Last night, Yanga were to face Azam in a mere formality Group B encounter at the Amaan Stadium.

Both Yanga (six points) and Azam (four points) have already qualified into the semi-finals stage. The two sides will be battling to decide, who finish on top of the group to avoid or set up a possible clash against Simba.

In another Group B match played early yesterday, Zimamoto beat Pemba's Jamhuri 2-0. The Pemba side end their campaign without a goal and managed just one point, while, Zimamoto posted three points.