Kenyatta Stands By Lieutenant Matiang'i as Sossion Insists Boys Discriminated Against in KCSE Marking

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Teachers has defended the report outlining massive irregularities in the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations saying it was comprehensive and thoroughly researched.

Speaking during a press conference Sunday morning, Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that the same marking procedure was applied uniformly across all subjects including sciences and humanities.

He revealed that this created disparities in the grading of subjects and stressed that this needs to be corrected.

"Is it natural that we have 50,000 girls at C+ and above and boys drastically reduce to 38,000 statistically compared to last year which is vice versa. You miss one single step, you mess up everything," he stated.

"It is also creating gender discrimination. We are not saying we should discriminate against any gender," he said.

He reiterated the need for a forensic audit to be conducted as the situation adversely affected the lives of school children.

"And in fact the award ceremony which is critical and the backbone of the processing of the exams we look into the subject performance in terms of gender, region, and institutions. Those are facts and they are professional processes," he indicated.

'If you skip any, then there is no use even sitting for the exams. So indeed you are asking a statistical question and that is why we are saying, do a forensic audit."

However during the weekly state house briefing, Spokesman Manoah Esipisu stated that education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i did his job properly.

"The Minister has done his job. That job entailed delivering credible and integrity filled results and he has. There are always all types of questions after this type of thing and I am quite sure that the minister will consider what he needs to do in the fullness of time," he said.

Sossion stated that they are convinced that due process was not followed in marking and releasing of the exams.

He said that this followed a probe and consultations with examiners deployed to administer and mark the papers.

Sossion stated that the results released last month do not reflect the true performance of the candidates, and cited clear breaches of marking processes that were overlooked by the Kenya National Examination Council.

He insisted that the right process that is fair and transparent must be followed.

He further faulted the rush in releasing the results.

Only 141 candidates scored the coveted grade A compared to some 2,685 who attained the grade the previous year.

In addition, only 4,645 candidates scored grade A- (minus), 10, 975 attained B+ while 17,216 scored B plain.

Some 55,952 candidates scored grade B- and C+.