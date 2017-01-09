Tanzania: TSA Clarifies Dennis' Results in 2016 Fina Event

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has said there was no local swimmer who ranked fourth in the global swimming body, Fina, World Championships held in Windsor, Canada last December.

It was reported in various mainstream and social media outlets that the swimmer; Dennis Mhini ranked fourth in the world championships in which Tanzania was represented by five athletes . Apart from Dennis, the other swimmers were Hilal Hemed Hilal who was the team captain, Adil Bharmal, Joseph Sumari and the only female swimmer, Sonia Tumiotto. The list also included Catherine Mason, who did not compete due to an illness.

TSA secretary general Ramadhan Namkoveka dismissed the information and instead clarifying that Dennis did not rank fourth in the overall results in the championship that featured up to 1,000 world best swimmers from 176 countries.

"Dennis featured fourth in his heat; it was like Hilal Hemed Hilal who topped during the Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, Dennis did not make it to the semi-finals. I have been hinted by journalists, but what has been reported was contrary to what we told them," said Namkoveka.

Namkoveka who was among the leaders who travelled to Windsor said they are very proud to see improvement in the game and swimmers recorded their personal best.

"We are very proud of the results of our swimmers. It is history in the country to feature five swimmers in the biggest swimming event in the world," he said adding: "Previously, we only managed to send three swimmers to the event."

"We thank all sponsors who have been boosting our team. TSA needs support from the swimming stakeholders in bid to reach its target in the game's developments," he added:

"We believe in the corporation shown by our stakeholders. The game will be the most popular in the international competitions,"

The sign of the game's progress was shown during the Cana Zone event which took place in Kigali last year. The 13th Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) were held at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada from 6 to 11 December 2016. These championships featured swimming events in a 25-meter (short-course) pool.