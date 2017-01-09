Kenya: Bandari Toss Nine Stars Overboard to Stay Afloat

Former Harambee Stars defender Abdulatif Omar is among nine players released by Premier League club Bandari FC.

The Mombasa-based club's spokesman, Mohmed Abdulrahman, told Daily Nation Sport on Sunday that the nine players have been released at the request of the new coach, Ugandan Paul Nkata, but promised to give details of the players later this week.

"What I can tell you is that we've released nine players at the request of our new coach, but we will let you know details of the players next week. We will also let you know who the new players we've signed are," said Abdulrahman.

However, Omar confirmed he was released by Bandari, the team he has played for over the last four years, saying he is now free to join the club of his choice.

Omar, popularly known as "Achkobe", was present at Mbaraki Sports Club last Monday during the team's first training session but confirmed that he is no longer a Bandari player.

GOOD OFFER

"It's true I'm no longer a Bandari player. I'm now waiting for any club to offer me playing contract to continue playing football, the sport I still feel I can play better," he said.

The 27-year-old Omar was looking for a good offer to play for the team which will be interested to sign him.

"I feel I can continue to play my best," he said He thanked his former colleagues and Bandari officials for having accorded him co-operation during the time he played for the club.

"I have no grudge or ill-feeling for anybody at Bandari, and I wish the team all success," said Omar.

In the last eight years, Omar has featured for four Premier League clubs namely Sony Sugar (2008), Thika United (2009-2010), Sofapaka (2011-2012) and Bandari (2013-2016).

Meanwhile, Ernest Mbalanya was unanimously re-elected the chairman of the Bandari Fan Club (BFC) during the fans' annual general meeting at Mbaraki on Saturday.

In the election supervised by Judy Wengeci from the Ministry of Social Services, Susan Ayoyi was also elected unopposed as vice-chairman with other winners as follows: Mary Akinyi (treasurer), Beatrice Taita (assistant treasurer), Matreda Mwakireti (secretary), Bilton Barasa (organising secretary) and Rashid Penges (supporters leader).

Mbalanya thanked all BFC for re-electing him and promised to campaign for recruitment drive in various parts of Coast Region.

"We need to have many members so that we can organise ways of cheering our team to victory in all their home and away matches," he said.