Sudan: Al-Merghani Forms Committee to Negotiate With National Congress

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Democratic Unionist Party-the Original-, Mohamed Osman Al-Merghani has formed a committee for communicating with other political parties from which emanated a special subcommittee assigned to negotiate with the Natioanl Congress Party over arrangements of the new stage for the country.

The subcommittee comprises Hatim Al-Sir, Ahmed Saad Omer, Al-Fatih Tajal-Sir, Jaafer Ahmed Abdalla, Hassan Mohammed Masad, Magzoub Abu Musa and Al-Khalifa Abdul-Majeed Abdul-Rahim.

A press release issued by the Office of the Chairman of DUP said the committee sworn-in before the Chairman of the Party in Cairo and received directives of the dialogue that based on commitment with the party constitution.

Rapporteur of the Committee, Hatim Al-Sir said Al-Merghani expressed his confidence in the committee to realize positive outcome and that there is no choice before the all save dialogue and work for building the future.

ASA/