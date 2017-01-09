East Africa: Burundi Deeply Divided As Talks Falter

Photo: Desire Nimubona/IRIN

Police look on as people demonstrate in Bujumbura against a decision by Burundi's ruling party to nominate President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third term in elections slated for June 2015 (file photo).

Arusha — A battery of journalists huddled in a room at Bujumbura's State House awaiting a meeting between President Pierre Nkurunziza and former President Benjamin Mkapa had a surprising visitor into the room.

He entered, waved and apparently happy to be with the members of the Fourth Estate.

The local journalists were equally gratified to see their fellow scribe alive and kicking although he had a PoP wrapped around his right arm.

This was none other than Mr Willy Nyamitwe, the presidential advisor on media, who had just survived an assassination attempt a fortnight earlier.

One of his body guards died in a hail of bullets sprayed on his vehicle on his way home one evening while another bodyguard was critically injured.

Without the armed body guards, he would certainly not have survived the attack.

Although Mr Nyamitwe exuded confidence and appeared to go about his duties in a normal way, his physical state was a reminder, among many people in Burundi including his fellow journalists, of the severity of the Burundi crisis.

Killings have become too common in Bujumbura, although the city looks peaceful with the market places and shopping centres filled with people from all walks of life.

This was not the case for much of 2015 and early part of last year when the city was the scene of pitched battles between security forces and protesters who opposed President Nkurunziza's third tenure in power.

Several senior government officials have been assassinated and the government has blamed armed groups opposed to the government.

Initially, senior military officials were targeted. But later officials close to the presidency such as Mr Nyamitwe have been attacked. Lately, however, senior politicians also appear to be also in danger. It began with the slaying of the country's member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and former minister, Hafsa Mossi, in July last year.

Latest incident occurred last Sunday when the minister for Water, Environment and Planning Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was shot dead while on his way home in Bujumbura after a New Year party. He is the most senior official to be killed during the political crisis.

That took place after a seemingly lull after violence rocked Bujumbura. But it also happened less than a month following the Burundi Dialogue session which, for the first time, took place in Bujumbura which, as observers had expected, showed how Burundians remained sharply divided over the mediation efforts by its East African peers.

The opposition - both internally and externally based - is largely against to the position taken by the government on the dialogue.

While the government has rejected the inclusion of the opposition politicians in exile on grounds that many of them had been indicted in last year's coup attempt and alleged to be masterminds of the deadly clashes in the streets of the capital city, a former president says solution to the crisis lies with the implementation of the Arusha Peace Accord.

"We have to go the Arusha Peace Accord of 2000 if we want lasting peace in this country," lamented the former president Domitien Ndayizeye during the reconciliation talks at under former President Benjamin Mkapa, the facilitator.

Mr Ndayizeye who handed over power to President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2005 blamed his successor for the political turmoil which has rocked the country since April last year when the latter announced his intention to run for presidency for the third term.

He later won the poll boycotted by a section of the opposition. "The Arusha Accord is the solution but the problem is that he (President Nkurunziza) does not listen to anybody on this," he told The Citizen before his turn to enter the meeting hall to present his views and that of his political group. The consultations were held in camera.

Mr Ndayiyeze is one of the Burundian leaders who survived the bloody turmoil in the last 30 years. The two other former presidents alive are Pierre Buyoya and Sylvestre Ntibatunganya. However, they did not attend the last round of peace talks in Bujumbura but they were in Arusha in July during the second round of the talks with Mr Ndayiyeze.

Two other former Burundi presidents Melchior Ndadaye and Cyprien Ntayamira were assassinated in 1993 and 1994 respectively. Other national leaders were eliminated during the independence days in the early 1960s. They include the nation founder Prince Louis Rwagasore. The Arusha Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Burundi was signed in 2000 after protracted negotiations among diff News@tz.nationmedia.comerent political groups that took years initially under Mwalimu Nyerere and later Mzee Nelson Mandela. However, some analysts feel that the Arusha Agreement is no longer being relevant because it was externally-obtained and so exogenous to the will and wishes of the majority of Burundians and that the constitution of the country remains supreme to it.

On the other hand, those purporting to protect the accord contend that rather that viewing the constitution as supreme compared with the agreement, it was the latter which was more important because it was from within that peace agreement that the current constitution was born.

Others maintain that it is the Arusha Agreement, signed on August 28, 2000 before Mzee Mandela, the then Tanzania president Mkapa, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and a host of other regional leaders that contributed to relative peace and stability in Burundi between 2005 and 2015.

While Mr Ndayizeye pleaded for the implementation of the Arusha peace deal inked 16 years ago, opposition leader Agathon Rwasa blamed the government for branding opposition groups in exile as terrorists and criminals.

"This is not the first time Burundi is experiencing such crisis. In the past the situation was serious than this," he told journalists at the hotel, saying failure to reach a consensus was partly due to what he described as 'selfishness' on the part of some leaders.

Mr Rwasa, who is the leader of the opposition FNL party and currently the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, appealed to Burundi citizens to bury their differences to end the political turmoil.

"The problem is for us all Burundians. We will get nowhere if we exclude others and pretend to solve the problem. Reaching a consensus between us all is all what is needed," he intimated to this newspaper.

However, the secretary general of the ruling CNDD-FDD, Mr Evarist Ndayishimiye, was, at the dialogue, vocal against the opposition, especially those who have fled the country, saying the majority of them should face treason charges for being behind last year's coup attempt and the violent protests in the capital which led to many deaths.

"Those who have run away are criminals and have no place here," he told journalists. His views have often been repeatedly made by the government officials that the Nkurunziza government would never sit on a negotiating table with those it alleged instigated last year's chaos or behind the coup plot.