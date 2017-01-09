8 January 2017

Tanzania: TTA Selects Ten Juniors for ITF Event in Kenya

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam — Kanuti Alagwa and Suraji Abdallah are billed to lead Tanzanian onslaught in the East African Junior Tennis Championship penned to shoot out from January 11to 21, in Kenyan Capital, Nairobi.

The two players are part of ten defenders picked for week-long championship at the Nairobi Club, according to the list unveiled yesterday by Nicholaus Jonas, the national tennis team coach.

Jonas said the selection of players was based on the individual performance in various local and international tournaments held in 2016.

The top six single players in the 14 and 16 and under categories at the East African Junior Championships will qualify to play during the main event in South Africa.

However, participants will not compete in the 12 years and under category at the African Junior Championships. The week-long championship that will bring the top junior players from East African region will feature three age-group categories Under- 16, Under-14 for boys and girls.

The players in the squad includes; Damas Katabaro,Suraji Abdallah,Easter Paulo, Shani Martin,Faith Amon and Kanuti Alagwa who will vie for Under-14 boys and girls titles. He also named: Hassan Hamis,Yusuph Mkubwa and Seif Hassan as the players vying for Under-16. "Our performance in previous editions has not been that good but we are up to the challenge," he said. We have faced most of the players before and our coaches have helped us rectify the mistakes we made last year," Alagwa said on phone from Arusha. Alagwa also vowed to showcase a stunning performance when he plays in the Nairobi tournament.

"I have played before in competitive games like this and I hope to continue doing so and my hope is to win the title in Kenya," vowed Alagwa.

"Most of the players we are going to meet are not strangers; we have played them before, so I am optimistic that we can win top medals there," he said. The tournament, which is in the calendar for International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), will feature players from Burundi, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and the host Kenya.

