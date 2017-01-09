Zambia: Objectivity or Patriotism - the Case of Kalusha On Kalaba & His FIFA Bid

Should Zambia vote for whoever is challenging Kalusha Bwalya in the race for a FIFA Council Membership post on merit? Or patriotism and loyalty should override the so called objectivity? This is assuming the person challenging Kalusha is not under investigations for corruption and has a clean record?

The story is that Kalusha Bwalya didn't vote for his fellow Zambian Rainford Kalaba. If its true, can it be justified as democracy or condemned as lack of loyalty to his country? I reserve my strong opinion.

