8 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Suspected U.S. Airstrikes Near Kismayo Kill 5 People

A military official says at least five people were killed, and scores wounded in airstrikes carried out by suspected U.S. warplanes in Al shabaab controlled areas near the coastal city of Kismayo on Sunday.

The officer who asked not to be named, told Radio Shabelle that the fighter jets fired at least 20 missiles on several Al shabaab camps, including Singaleer and Tuulo Kuusow, about 30Km north of Kismayo.

The airstrike has inflicted heavy casualties on residents in the villages under the Al shabaab control. According to the reports, the raid has left many livestock dead.

The aerial bombing comes as Al shabaab has retaken Bulo-Gadud area after the pull out of Jubbaland and Ethiopian forces who seized the area on Friday from the militants following a joint operation.

