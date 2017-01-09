Uganda Gets U.S.$150 Million Loan to Construct 4-Lane Expressway

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija (Pictured) has signed a $150 million loan from the African Development Bank towards the construction of the Busega-Mpigi 4-Lane expressway.

The project will involve construction of 4 major interchanges to facilitate interconnection with roads at designated locations including Nabbingo, Nsangi, Maya and Lungala, construction of 20km of link/service roads, and the construction of 8km of auxiliary lanes.

As part of the project, the road which connects Uganda to Rwanda and Tanzania will see rehabilitation of Kagitumba - Kayonza- Rusumo road (208km) in the eastern part of Rwanda.

The Ugandan section will cover construction of the Busega - Mpigi (23.7km) four lane express way, supervision consultancy services, quality assurance, financial and technical audits, studies and institutional support, in addition to compensation of project affected persons (PAPs).

According to Uganda National Roads Authority, the current state of the two lane Busega- Mpigi road is congested especially between Busega and Mpigi with over 26,000 vehicles per day.

