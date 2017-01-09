8 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda Gets U.S.$150 Million Loan to Construct 4-Lane Expressway

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija (Pictured) has signed a $150 million loan from the African Development Bank towards the construction of the Busega-Mpigi 4-Lane expressway.

The project will involve construction of 4 major interchanges to facilitate interconnection with roads at designated locations including Nabbingo, Nsangi, Maya and Lungala, construction of 20km of link/service roads, and the construction of 8km of auxiliary lanes.

As part of the project, the road which connects Uganda to Rwanda and Tanzania will see rehabilitation of Kagitumba - Kayonza- Rusumo road (208km) in the eastern part of Rwanda.

The Ugandan section will cover construction of the Busega - Mpigi (23.7km) four lane express way, supervision consultancy services, quality assurance, financial and technical audits, studies and institutional support, in addition to compensation of project affected persons (PAPs).

According to Uganda National Roads Authority, the current state of the two lane Busega- Mpigi road is congested especially between Busega and Mpigi with over 26,000 vehicles per day.

****

Uganda

King Mumbere in Court Seeking Bail

Hearing of Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere's bail application is underway at the High Court in Jinja District. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.