8 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia - Dozens Arrested in Mogadishu Bombing

Somali security forces have on Sunday rounded up at least 20 people in connection with twin IED blasts at a tea-shop in Mogadishu's Tarabunka junction last night at around 7:00 p.m.

Somali police launched an investigation into the grenade attack at the tea-shop frequented by government soldiers. At least 4 people were killed, and 17 injured in the blasts.

The troops have conducted a dawn sweep at houses near Tarabunka area, and nabbed nearly 20 people, mostly youths on suspicion of the deadly attack, according to local residents.

