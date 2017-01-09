8 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Hearing Mumbere's Bail Application Set for Monday

The high court in Jinja has set Jan 09 as the date when Rwenzururu's King Wesley Mumbere's bail application will be heard.

Revealing this to journalist, Defence counsel Samuel Muyizzi said King Mumbere, his Prime Minister Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire and 157 others accused of spearheading bloody clashes in Kasese district have a right to get bail.

Muyizzi who said prisoners jailed in the Jinja based Kirinya prison live under very deplorable conditions asked court to order Prison authorities to transfer these suspects to other prisons like Bugungu and Luzira prisons which are not as congested.

Mumbere is charged with about 40 counts including treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and destruction of property arising from the clashes.

Meanwhile in Kasese, joint prayers were conducted by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) for families of the people killed.

