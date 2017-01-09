South Africa: Spat Breaks Out Between New Mayor and Malamulele Task Team

A spat has developed between the informally constituted Malamulele Municipality task team and the new council over the axing of the acting municipal manager and the mayor's new R1.2m car.

The team has told the mayor and her council to report back to them about the recent axing of acting Municipal Manager Dickson Mushwana and the new car.

The task team previously claimed that they have fought for the betterment of the municipality and the mayor and that her council should report to them.

The team was meant to meet Mayor Joyce Bila and her executive committee on Friday but the task team sought a postponement as their chairperson was unavailable.

"We fought for this municipality to benefit the people of Malamulele, not to enrich people and help them buy luxury cars, but today there is corruption," task team chairperson Hosi Busa Nxumalo said at a community meeting at the Malamulele boxing gym on December 27 last year.

At the time, he also pointed to factionalism within the council.

'The task team's work is over'

The team sent the mayor an email on December 29 demanding to see her in Malamulele Stadium together with her council.

"We hope to have a meeting with the mayor and her council and are hoping that we won't disturb her busy schedule," reads the email.

A councillor who spoke on condition of anonymity said they won't be having any meeting because they believe the team's work is over.

"We don't report to the Malamulele task team because we believe their task was to fight for the municipality, and now we have the municipality they must dissolve."

ANC regional secretary Khathu Natshifhefhe concurred: "The work of the task team was to fight for the municipality and now it is available [sic] it must be dissolved, and we allow the council to take over and run the municipality."

The ANC Youth League released a statement saying, "some of the people within the ANC are using the Malamulele task team to fight their battles and to discredit the good work that the mayor has been doing".

Malamulele task team secretary Dr Jan Nkuna said that the team would not be dissolved because it was constituted by the community and only they had the right to remove them.

The Lim 345 Municipality will soon be renamed Collins Chabane Municipality after the late former Minister of Public Services and Administration Collins Chabane, who hailed from the region.

The municipality was formed out of a merger between Malamulele, Vuwani and Hlanganani areas.

