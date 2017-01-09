9 January 2017

Botswana: Newspaper Editor Faces Two-Year Jail Sentence On Archaic Charge of Sedition

While the recently released biopic A United Kingdom dramatising the love affair between Botswana's first president Seretse Khama and his wife-to-be, Ruth Williams, has blipped the country back onto international media radar, Outsa Mokone, editor and publisher of the Sunday Standard, one of Botswana's few independent newspapers, faces a two year jail sentence for "sedition" while senior reporter, Edgar Tsimane, has been forced into exile in South Africa. Their crime? Reporting on a late-night car accident involving current president Ian Khama. But is that the real reason? Mokone spoke to MARIANNE THAMM.

Sedition.

It is a very biblical accusation. Belongs up there with a few other archaic transgressions including fornication, lasciviousness, uncleanliness and idolatry. Sedition or seditious libel has its origin in English Law, way back when in a still feudal country the monarchy was viewed as having a divine right and subjects (not citizens) were forbidden from questioning or criticising the "powers-that-be".

Seditious libel, in the few places on earth where it still exists in the law books, including Botswana, is generally viewed as having no place in a modern democracy. In 2009 the British Parliament voted to repeal the act (originally promulgated in 1661) after a long campaign...

