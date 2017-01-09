8 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Promises Power Cuts in His 2017 Priorities

In his New Year message, President Museveni revealed the areas that government is set to focus on.

He said the electricity tariffs for manufacturers will be cut to the cost of 5 US cents as the government is in talks with financiers of Bujagali Dam to bring down the cost of power which is currently at 11 US cents.

In addition, Museveni said more dams and mini hydro dams are under construction to ensure there's enough electricity for production.

He also said they are also fast tracking the construction of Standard Gauge Railway to reduce the cost of transport, increasing the level of production that will drive the country to middle income status by 2020.

Noting what government achieved in the last year, Museveni said the country was able to sign licenses with oil companies for oil production, allocated Shs. 410 million to generating statistical data for investors who wish to invest in the country in order for them to quickly make investment decisions, and finalized plan to re-establish Uganda Airlines among other achievements.

