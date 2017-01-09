South Africa: School Maths - What Is Our Story?

analysis

The South African school maths story is well known: Our school maths performance is very poor. We are second from the bottom of the international league table, and perform worse than some fellow African countries which spend less than we do on education. Despite 22 years of investment our matric maths pass rates are not improving. Yet our Minister of Basic Education asserts that we have a "system that is on the rise". Is that just spin? What is our school maths story? By NICKY ROBERTS.

Maths is the subject most vulnerable to challenges in the school system. Like a caged canary in a mine, we watch it closely to reflect on the toxicity or health of our schooling system. Our South African school maths story is well known. It goes something like this:

Our school maths performance is very poor and unequal. Former apartheid Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd (when responsible for education) famously said that there was no place for mathematics in the education of the African child. They were to be "hewers of wood and drawers of water".

We inherited a highly unequal system of education as a result of our colonial and apartheid past. This impacts on...