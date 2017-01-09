Uganda: Kiggundu Murder Suspects Yet to Be Charged

Photo: The Independent

The scene were Maj Mohammed Kiggundu was killed.

Police are locked in negotiations with Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the decision to charge about 18 suspects in the killing of Maj Mohammed Kiggundu with murder.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson told journalists that the suspects including the acting leader of the Muslim Tabliq sect in Uganda will be brought to court soon.

Kayima said both Police and the DPP are in final stages of gathering the required evidence and soon after files will be sanctioned. Mwanje has since petitioned the DPP saying his rights are being violated.

Through his lawyers, he argued that despite protestations of his innocence and absence of evidence, he has continued to suffer torture in detention.

****