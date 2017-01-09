8 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Kiggundu Murder Suspects Yet to Be Charged

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
The scene were Maj Mohammed Kiggundu was killed.

Police are locked in negotiations with Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the decision to charge about 18 suspects in the killing of Maj Mohammed Kiggundu with murder.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson told journalists that the suspects including the acting leader of the Muslim Tabliq sect in Uganda will be brought to court soon.

Kayima said both Police and the DPP are in final stages of gathering the required evidence and soon after files will be sanctioned. Mwanje has since petitioned the DPP saying his rights are being violated.

Through his lawyers, he argued that despite protestations of his innocence and absence of evidence, he has continued to suffer torture in detention.

****

Uganda

King Mumbere in Court Seeking Bail

Hearing of Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere's bail application is underway at the High Court in Jinja District. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.