7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cops Stub Out Limpopo Counterfeit Cigarette Operation

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man was arrested and over 1 700 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes were confiscated when Limpopo police raided a house in Seshego on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday that members of the provincial flying squad received a tip-off about the counterfeit cigarettes at the house.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and 1 720 boxes of Pacific cigarettes, with an estimated value of R258 000 were confiscated.

A bakkie believed to be have been used to transport the cigarettes was also confiscated.

The man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.