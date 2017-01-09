7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga ANC Sending 12 000 Supporters to Orlando Bash

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC in Mpumalanga is funding the transport of more than 12 000 members to attend the party's 105th anniversary celebration at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Supporters will be bussed in from all regions of the province to attend the rally, in what can be seen as a resounding show of support for the ruling party's national leadership.

"We can confirm that around 12 200 people will be transported to Soweto. This is an important national event and several other provinces close to Gauteng will be doing the same thing. It's only right that Mpumalanga shows its backing for the party," said ANC Mpumalanga provincial secretary Mandla Ndlovu.

EFF provincial leader Collen Sedibe claimed that, according to "internal sources" the transportation would cost around R21 million. He added that his party's investigation found that accommodation, food, alcohol and transport for ANC provincial leaders would cost around R30 million.

"We would like to know where the money is coming from. The ANC said it could not pay certain officials their salaries at the end of last year, but now they can splash out this amount for a birthday bash. It is our belief that money is being channelled from the budgets of government departments, which is corruption at its best," Sedibe said.

Ndlovu denied the accusations, but would not confirm how much money was being spent for the event.

"It's nonsense, the EFF must keep their noses out of everyone's business. The money is being used from the ANC's own funds. If we took money from the government we would be arrested on the spot," Ndlovu said.

The ANC is hoping for a full attendance at the event, with overflow from the 40 000-seat stadium being directed to a nearby rugby stadium.

Thousands of South Africans have however taken to social media to voice their discontent with the ruling party, through the hashtag #DontFillUpOrlando.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.