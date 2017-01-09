Nigeria: Southern Kaduna Killings - Christians Observe Black Sunday

Millions of Christians across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State yesterday observed a national mourning over persistent killings in Southern part of the State.

The National body of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had directed churches across the country to mark Sunday 8th a day of prayer and mourning over the southern Kaduna killings.

In compliance with the directive, Christians who dressed in black attires in churches, offered prayers for God's intervention into the situation in Southern Kaduna.

The CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle was represented at the event by the National CAN general secretary, Dr Musa Asake also in attendance is the CAN national director for legal and public affairs, Evang. Barr. Kwamkur Samuel and a team of other CAN and Church leaders within the sorrounding communities.

The Sunday service was celebrated by worship songs, prayer for Nigeria Church, Nigerians and the government.

The CAN team gave the victims of attackers assurance of God's faithfulness and intervention, adding that all Christians nationwide are standing with them.

Dr. Musa Asake in his address, assured Christians that the new leadership of CAN will do everything to ensure the unity of the church and stand with all brethren in trial at all times.

CAN commended Christians for observing the solemn black Sunday, just as they urged believers to continue to pray for the unity of the church worldwide and those fighting against the unity of the church in Nigeria

The team later paid a condolence visit to the Chief of Kagoro, HRH Ufuwai Bonet.

The Chief commended the thoughtfulness of the national CAN and commended all Christians for standing with them in their most trying period.

Former Kaduna State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Mark Jacob said "for me, as native of Southern Kaduna, one message that has come out of this is that the killings of natives of Southern Kaduna is now receiving the attention of other people.

"It is symbolic of the cause. The prayers and mourning shall surely reach God and the government of Nigeria has to take decisive action to stop the killings. That even children could obey the instruction of CAN, shows that the Christian body is one an united on this issue.

"I was at the Catholic Church in Kafanchan, and I saw that all persons were in black, despite an attempt by a section of the catholic church to dissuade their members from wearing black," he said.