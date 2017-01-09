Ethiopia: Neo-Liberals Bombarding Nations With Report to Pursue Ideology

opinion

I do not recall a time when the various rumors and unfounded stories western neo-liberal extremist forces' - that operate under the guise of protecting human and democratic rights - bombardment of' our country took a breather. Whenever these extremist institutions hear something about an issue, whatever the source, they go straight to blackening the image of our country in order to disrupt the development path we are in.

Although these neo-liberal extremist forces have different names - Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, CPJ etc ... - their interests and identity are one and the same. They condone with the same language and interest; they levy their accusations. So, in this article, I try to look into the interests and characteristics of these neo-liberal forces.

As it is known, the neo-liberal politico-economic order strictly prohibits the involvement of government in economic issues, except for the purpose of upholding the law. It is a laissez-faire philosophy that gives all to the wealthy and to the market. This system, they sing praise to, created millions of poor and very few wealthy - and I think everybody knows it. It forces governments to sit by the sidelines, powerless to do anything about it. And the neo-liberal extremists work very hard to impose this very same system all over the world. But the neo-liberal system does not fit to each and every country's contexts.

The system especially has failed in Africa after it was implemented for four decades. Therefore, Africans have been forced to oppose neo-liberalism and setup an economic system that is in touch with their realities on the ground, their histories and traditions - and countries like Ethiopia have been successful in this regard.

What infuriates and force them to bombard us with their reports is the utilization of home-grown thinking and countries like Ethiopia achieved successive growth stories by disregarding neo-liberal thinking and following their own - being a benchmark for other developing countries as well. Of course, the system and thinking countries like Ethiopia adhere to doesn't create suitable conditions for them [the neo-liberals] to exploit developing countries' cheap labor force, untapped land and vast minerals - so, the neo-liberals don't like it.

And 'Human Rights Watch' as a servant of the neo-liberal ideology doesn't like this approach of developing countries. So, the neo-liberals don't like this thinking that works for the benefit of the mass and majority of countries.

Indeed! Neo-liberal extremist demagogues like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and CPJ don't like this at all as they are proponents of neo-liberalism ideology - this approach of the developing countries. Although, these institutions are not capable of changing what's inevitable, they nevertheless bombard us with their report in order to make the ideology supreme of the world.

This stalling is not directly done, but rather indirectly - through a modern indirect colonial system. For this, it has allocated campaigners onto developing countries that appear to be good to do the lobby on behalf of the ideology. The main instruments of these forces are the oppositions and civil associations they have assigned in each country. In order to see it in practical terms and in our country's realties, we can mention the case of election 97 [2005].

As it's known, they want unrest to erupt just like during election 97, where people like Daniel Bekele were working for 'Human Rights Watch' under the pretense of managing CRDA to instigate street riots. Now, this person is assigned as the institution's African division Executive Director for his troubles.

Daniel was giving his support to an extremist opposition group by the name of Kinijit which was gunning for street riot at the time. And this has enabled the neo-liberal extremists to enter into our country's political space, and it also has given them the opportunity to carry out color revolution - though it was foiled by upholding rule of law.

In my belief, all this relentless effort of the neo-liberal extremists has to do with exploiting the cheap labor, arable land and natural resource of developing countries and accumulating wealth on the back of other peoples' resources. So, they don't back down from hindering people that are working day and night to grow and better their lives on their own path. As a developed and educated people are harder to subdue, they work to foil such things from materializing. As the comprehensive development leap countries like Ethiopia are recording will take them out of their obsolete political business, these ideological extremists condemn development works and projects under the mask of human right watch or environment protection advocacy. They pretend to be concerned about our country more than us, by claiming journalists are being arrested. They spill crocodile tears.

Believing that what Ethiopia is doing may set precedent to other developing countries, they work to hold back the initiative from materializing. If they can; they work to derail developing countries by setting a color revolution. And if they can't find the groundwork to do that in the countries, then they work to create a divide between them and donor countries and institutions. They preach and advocate for that purpose. And this is the alpha and omega of their interest.

And to make sure their 'it is not possible to grow or develop outside our thinking' rhetoric ring true, the neo-liberal extremists want to derail those developing countries that start to grow their own way through bombarding them with reports.

They long for a suitable political space that would allow them to exploit the natural resource, mineral and cheap manpower of developing countries. So, they assign various neo-liberal institutions to counter the initiatives of developing countries.

So, by blackening the images of those developing countries that don't want to let their natural resources and minerals to be looted through their bogus reports, they work to close the door on them so they can't get financial aid and support they can use for development projects. Any government and people that chose not to be their servant will face condemnation and bombardment of reports. And governments and people that agree to give up their wealth and resources are praised and admired. These are the hard facts anybody in the world can see.

Indeed! This hard reality of the world is what our country is facing. So, our country's developmental and democratic government, which chose to formulate its own policies and strategies that are in harmony with the country's social, economic, political and historical realities, is condemned for not recreating a suitable space that accept their ideology as it is - under the guise of human right and press freedom violation.

As the neo-liberal extremists are unable to find a government and people that are willing to realize their hidden agenda and interest, they have been undertaking a smear campaign against the image of the government - and this is alpha and omega reason for all of it. So, everyone should be aware of the smear campaigns and condemnation these entities throw at our country and other developing countries at various times has to do with serving their own interests.