9 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ighalo Ponders China Money

Odion Jude Ighalo could be on his way out of English Premier League club, Watford as the money spinning Chinese League has rekindled interest in him.

According to British press, Watford are ready to cash in on Ighalo following fresh interest from a number of clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Ighalo, 27, twice turned down big-money moves to China in order to further his career at Vicarage Road, but Shanghai Shenhua,who placed a £37.5 million bid for the Nigeria international last season, are reportedly readying another bid for him.

Though Watford manager, Walter Mazzarri has said publicly Ighalo will be going nowhere, it is understood that the Hornets want him out considering his sensational goal drought this campaign.

He was the highest scorer in English football in 2015 but has only managed to find the back of the net once this term. Therefore, club and player may decide a change of scene as best for the striker.

Should the move pull through, the former Udinese striker will form a potentially lethal partnership with Carlos Tevez up front for the big spenders.

Tevez, 32, last week became the world's highest paid player, with a £615,000-a-week contract after his switch from boyhood club Boca Juniors. Apart from Tevez, Brazil star Oscar and Belgium international Axel Witsel are other big names to move to the increasingly attractive Far East.

Similarly, Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel on Friday completed a £140,000-per-week move to Tianjin TEDA after 11 years at Chelsea.

