Nigeria: Chibok Girls - 1,000 Days After, Our Tears Never Dry but Hope Remains Constant - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country was still in tears following the abduction of the over 200 Government Secondary School students, in Chibok, Borno State.

The girls were kidnapped from their dormitory on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram insurgents.

The president, who regretted the unfortunate incident, spoke in commemoration of 10,000th day of the disappearance of the girls.

He lauded the Nigerian military for rescuing three of the girls as well the release of 21 of them via a negotiation with the insurgents, expressing hope that the remaining ones would soon be found and reunited with their families.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: "We are grateful to God that on this landmark day, we are not completely in the depths of despair, but buoyed with hope that our daughters will yet rejoin their families and loved ones.

"Three of them have been recovered by our diligent military, while the freedom of 21 others was secured through engagement with their captors. We are hopeful that many more will still return as soon as practicable.

"I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent also, I identify with their plight. Days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months, months turned to years, and today, it is 1,000 days. The tears never dry, the ache is in our hearts. But hope remains constant, eternal and we believe our pains will be assuaged.

"Our hopes will not be shattered and our hearts will leap for joy, as more and more of our daughters return. It is a goal we remain steadfastly committed to."

Buhari also commended all who have been in the vanguard for the recovery of the girls, both nationally and internationally, adding:"Someday soon, we will all rejoice together. Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting and whatever it takes, we remain resolute.

"Chibok community, Nigeria and indeed, the world, will yet rise in brotherhood, to welcome our remaining girls back home. We trust God for that eventuality."