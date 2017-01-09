9 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball League - IPRC-South Defeat APR to Stay on Top

By Peter Kamasa

National volleyball league surprise leaders IPRC-South beat APR 3-1 on Saturday in Huye to stay on top of the table with 11 points after round three of matches.

Charles Rurangangabo's IPRC-South won first set 27-25. However, the second set was won by APR which is trained by Kenyan Sammy Mulinge before the hosts recovered to claim the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 26-24 respectively.

In Ngoma, defending champions University of Kibungo (UNIK) beat the two new league entrants University of Tourism and Business (UTB) .

UTB started strongly winning the opening set 25-22 but the two-time reigning champions UNIK won second set 25-15. The visitors won the third set 25-23 before the home side took fourth set 25-18 and wrapped up the win in the fifth set 15-12.

UTB went on to lose the second match against Gisagara 3-1, (25-23, 17-25, 20-25 and 25-23). UNIK also beat Gisagara 3-1.

Dominique Ntawangundi's team dominated the first two sets 25-19, 25-23 before Eric Gakwaya's team won the third set 25-20. UNIK took the fourth set 25-23 to keep their title hopes alive.

In other matches played in Kirehe, the hosts beat Kigali Volleyball Club (3-1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-16), KVC also lost to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 3-0 (25-14, 19-25 and 16-25). Kirehe also beat Jean Paul Mana's REG 3-0 (25-22, 25-22 and 25-18).

After three rounds, IPRC-South and Gisagara lead the table with 11 points, one point ahead of UNIK in third place, Kirehe and REG follow with 8 points each, APR are in sixth position with seven points while UTB has 6 points and KVC are bottom with two points.

At Ngoma

UNIK 3-2 UTB

UTB 1-3 Gisagara

UNIK 3-1 Gisagara

At Huye

IPRC-South 3-1 APR

At Kirehe

Kirehe 3-1 KVC

KVC 0-3 REG

Kirehe 3-0 REG

