Ethiopia: Institute Working to Offer High Level Training

The Ethiopian Management Institute said that it has been working in cooperation with its local and international partners in a bid to offer high- level training and research.

At a recent consultative forum with stakeholders, Institute Director General Mengistu Yitbarek said that the institute has been operating in accordance with the Ethiopian Standards for over fifty five years.

He said last year alone, the institute offered training for 389 trainees of which 50 were Sudanese nationalities from Albadeal for Advanced Training Institute and a number researches have also been conducted by 15 foreign and local trainers.

"The institute is pleased to support neighbouring countries in offering a quality training," he added.

According to Mengistu ,the institute has already begun working in partnership with Chinese governance academy with a view to delivery quality training.

Institute Business Development and Certification Coordinating Director Hailemariam Teklewold for his part said as the primary objective of the institute is supporting nation's development through creating a competent administrative personnel, various efforts have been exerted to make the institute one of the world class management centres.

To this end, the institute is highly devoted to scale up its services via advancing its institutional structure and consolidating ties with international partners.

The institute is also working hard involving foreign expertise in knowledge transformation, human resource development, certification, and advancing services and the like,he noted.

A National Bank Senior Human Resource Officer Addisu Assefa , is one of the trainees who took part in the forum, said having taken a ten day training in the institute, he has upgraded his administrative skills.

"The institute has offered us training on advancing institutional operation, upgrading training design and moderating managerial approach, which are very crucial in our daily engagement, " he added.