Captain Geoffrey Massa found the net for Cranes for the first time in over a year as Uganda, ranked 72nd in the world, tamed European side Slovakia (FIFA 25th) in an international friendly Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

With the Nations Cup kicking off in a week's time, the goal should herald a timely return to scoring for Massa, who last found the net for Cranes during the World cup qualifiers against Togo in November 2015.

This was the third friendly in five days for newly crowned African Team Of The Year Uganda .

Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia in their first build-up, beat Slovenia 1-0 in a closed door game on Friday, and for the first time in decades, faced a European nation ranked in the top 30 in the world. Uganda is ranked 72nd in the world.

The Ugandan side are making a return to the Nations Cup Finals after 38 frustrating years. They last appeared in Ghana 1978.

Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt at the Nations Cup.

Team A: Robert Odongkara (Goal keeper), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awanyi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya, William Luwagga Kizito, Faruku Miya, Muhammed Shaban

Team B: Dennis Onyango (Goal keeper), Dennis Iguma, Shafiq Batambuze, Murushid Jjuuko, Isaac Isinde, Michael Azira, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Godfrey Walusimbi

4 January 2017Friendly Tunisia 2-0 Uganda Tunis, Tunisia

6 January 2017Friendly Slovenia 0-1 Uganda Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 January 2017Friendly Uganda 3-1 Slovakia Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly Ivory Coast - Uganda Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON Ghana - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON Egypt - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON Uganda - Mali

