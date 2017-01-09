7 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why My Comedy Shows Are Successful Abroad - Basketmouth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Basketmouth
Basketmouth.
By Imanuel Jannah

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly called Basketmouth has revealed why his comedy shows abroad have been hugely successful.

Basketmouth told Peter Okocha during an interview on BBC News program -Focus on Africa - which was monitored by Vanguard Potpourri that the universality of his jokes was the reason why his jokes are well received abroad.

He said: "I try as much as possible to make my materials universal. So that way, I don't goof. When I come the UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria. These guys don't know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds."

Nigeria

High Profile Cases Before Nigerian Courts in 2017

As Nigerians await full resumption of Nigerian courts on January 9, a number of cases top the wish list. These cases,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.