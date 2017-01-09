Nigeria: Why My Comedy Shows Are Successful Abroad - Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly called Basketmouth has revealed why his comedy shows abroad have been hugely successful.

Basketmouth told Peter Okocha during an interview on BBC News program -Focus on Africa - which was monitored by Vanguard Potpourri that the universality of his jokes was the reason why his jokes are well received abroad.

He said: "I try as much as possible to make my materials universal. So that way, I don't goof. When I come the UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria. These guys don't know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds."