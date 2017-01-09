Ethiopia: Old House in the New Flower

Hidden inside Addis Ababa's contemporary architectural fabric, Emperor Menelik's old town still exists, only partially altered by the Italian period of occupation (1936-1941) and by the urban development of the last half century. In this regard, Addis Ababa represents a remarkable exception among the African capitals. The brief Italian occupation improved roads, created new buildings, and attempted to introduce a master plan, which would have split the living areas of the indigenous population of the city from the Italians. The substantial transformation planned according to the master plan was not put into practice. This allows a reading of the city's astonishing history and exceptional architecture through its old buildings and the paths linking them.

Off the main roads used daily by those who travel in Addis Ababa by car, the city's oldest buildings survive, largely unknown, scattered far and wide in different districts, often hidden by enclosing walls, by other houses or large trees.

In this article I would like to introduce few of these old buildings, which I also tried to adapt from the book Old Tracks in New Flower; written by two authors. The authors managed to investigate the history of most of these old buildings and their first owners while linking all this to the historical background of the city. This article is intended to be a contribution to the knowledge of this beautiful city. Hopefully, it will draw attention to the urgent need to preserve such an important historic and artistic heritages.

Standing on the present reality of Addis Ababa and for the old layout designed and implemented by Menelik during his reign, this article turned out to be a difficult-but also particularly exciting task. I hope that you will enjoy, as they did, the beauty of the old private and public buildings included in the itineraries and the fascinating hilltops, wide empty spaces of densely settled historical areas. I also hope that you will feel the old atmosphere of a city that was - and still is - lively, chaotic, green, elegant, and marked by a peculiar blend of architectural styles.

Addis Ababa is experiencing a period of profound change. As a result, multi-storey buildings are replacing one-storey residences, and old constructions are being pulled down to make room for commercial and business centres.

Addis Ababa has always been a city in progress; as travelers reported in the past. Currently the progress is reflected in its new and modern buildings and road construction including the railway. The Addis Ababa of Menelik's time was a beautiful city. Conceived and planned by powerful and dynamic monarchy, it showed the effort required to combine modernity with the desire for greatness, while taking dwelling customs and practices into account.

Here I tried to adapt this essay to guide Addis Ababa in its old ancient House as follows.

Hotel d'Europe (Finfine Hotel)

In the early 1930s the Spa facilities were further improved by Haile Selassie, who also decided to reform the administration of the hot springs by appointing Gebere Medhin as a manager and a board of directors that included twelve state ministers. The Emperor requested the opening of a hotel in the area, initially named Hotel D'Europe, then Duke Hotel during the Derg and now named Finfine Hotel. The hotel has its own bathing huts - still in use - the floors and the bats of which were covered with majolica tiles. The building, representing one of the most interesting and characteristic example of the city's old architecture, is two storey, rectangular in plan (approximately 12m x 25m), made of wood, 'cikkz' (mud) and stone. A verenda runs all around the garden and connects the main building to the two, one storey front wings where the hotel rooms and the bathing huts are located beyond the entrance and the beautiful hall of which is currently the restaurant. There are two symmetrical wooden stairways that lead to the lounge as large as the first floor interest. A painting, attributed to the famous Afework Tekle and displayed in this room, illustrated the circular pavilion that existed at the back of the hotel which is also replaced by the current concrete one. Local informants claimed that the hotel was established in the former residence of Ras Hailu Teklehaimanot. The house was built in the early 20th Century on the land given to him by Menelik. To date, we could not collect any evidence to support this claim. It is more probable that the design of the present hotel is one of the two works that the Armenian Minas Kherbekian developed in the area around 1915.

Dejazamech Bekele Weya

This itinerary ends at the secondary school named after Dejazmatch Bekele Weya. The building located a few hundred meters on the right after the junction between Smuts Street and Bekele Weya Street - dates back to the time of the Italian invasion. But it is included here because it represents a noteworthy example of the architectural syncretism of the period. It is one storey, rectangular in plan, and with a nice polygonal veranda at the right corner. Originally designated to function as the residence of an Italian airforce general, the house was given to Dejazmatch Bekele Weya after the Italians left. Moreover, most of the land in the neighbourhood belonged to his relatives.

Seytan Bet

Proceed westwards on Colson Street until you reach Tewodros Square, at the intersection with Churchill Avenue. It is from here that Gandi Street begins climbing the original northern tract of the Aradaa railway station road which was modified by the Italians in favour of the current straight north-south axis. At the corner between Colson and Gandhi Streets is located a very interesting historic building, once known as the devil's house(seytan bet in Amharic). This big two-storye, rectangular in plan, concrete building got its popular nickname because it was one of the first cinemas in Addis. At that time media were surrounded by mystery and already feared for their power.

In this area there was the Hotel de France complex which, in turn, was one of the first "modern" hotels in town between the first decade of the 20th century and the early 1930s.The hotel safar was set up at the end of the 1010s.The investor leased a large ract of land from Queen Taitu and established a restaurant and the hotel.Later, he added the club de union, particularly attended by the French community. The travelers who visited the place at the end of the 1920s describe it as a hall, which functioned, often at the same time as a renowned bar, dancing hall, cinema, casino, and club.

4.Bank of Abyssinia

While visiting Taitu Hotel's garden, it is sufficient to go out from the gate entrance in General Wingate Street to find - just across the street - another building that used to be part of the same first, historic nucleus of Arada: the Bank of Abyssinia. This Bank was founded in 1905 as an Anglo-Egyptian company. Although its capital and personnel were mostly British and French, it became the Bank of Ethiopia in 1931. Even if, the building was completed in 1907, it had already became the headquarter of Bank of Abyssinia in January 1810. Designed by Sebastiano Casagna and built by the Italian constructor Vaudetto, it became one of the most important buildings of the city by that time. Entirely build in masonry according to a design that highlights a foreign influence, the building has a neoclassical style, emphasized by the presence of tympana and columns in the facade.

Lij Iyasu's House

This beautiful palace was located a few hundred meters north-eastwards of Asfaw Wossen's former residence. When the latter became the owner of the whole compound, he preferred to have his place own residence built instead of using Iyasu's mansion, despite its outstanding character. The building, unfortunately destroyed during the Derg regime, was a three-storey construction with nice verandas running around each level and stunning domed roof. Its charm is documented by one of the rare images of the palace, a picture taken during the years 1926-1928. behind the mansion, the picture shows the long one-storey concrete building that functioned as an adarash (meaning Hall) and that still stands nowadays.

In turn, Lij Iyasu had inherited the compound from his father, the powerful Ras Mekael Siul of Wollo who had established his camp in the area in the first decade of the 20th century. Lij Iyasu became Emperor of Ethiopia when he was still very young, after his grandfather Menelike died in 1913. His power, however, lasted for three years only and because of his alleged unreliability and his avowed favoritism towards Islam he was ousted in 1916 by a nobles' rebellion organized by Ras Teferi Mekonnen.

ADAPTED BY TSEGAYE ZEMEDIE