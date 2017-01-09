Ethiopia: The Transcendental Achievements of the Athletics Legend - Miruts

It is exactly a week for Ethiopia to lose the athletic legend Miruts Yifter otherwise named the 'Gear Shifter' . In memory of this giant athlete The Ethiopian Herald has dedicated this Column to pay tribute his extraordinary contribution to the country and shinning achievements in the world of athletics.

Brief Introduction

Very well known with a nick name Yifter the Shifter, this Ethiopian brave athlete was born on May 15, 1944 in Adigrat, Tigray from his father Yifter Teklehaimanot and his mother Letay Gebrearegawi. He was leading his life working in factories and as a carriage driver. His talent as a long-distance runner was noticed when he joined the Ethiopian Air Force . Before he joined the Force, he was working in Asmara for his daily bread. But in 1968, Mexico Olympic qualifier was held in Asmera which brought the then famous athletes of Ethiopia. The famous athletics icons of our nation like Abebe Bikila, Mamo Wolde and others were gathered to attend the qualification procedure.

This was a good opportunity for Miruts who was a daily laborer. His request to take part in the qualifier race with famous athletes was approved by the organizers. His performance had attracted the coach and the athletes attending the race among whom Abebe Bikila was the one. Then he joined the Ethiopian Air force as a militant. Ever since he had joined the Ethiopian National Athletics team, he attended over 300 tournaments of which he defended the title in 271. Since 1997 he started living in Toronto until his death on December 22 at the age of 74. The athlete is a father of eight.

Overview of his athletic career

When one talks about 10,000 and 5,000 meters run, he/she talks about Miruts. And when one talks about athletics in general, one surely talks about Miruts. Athletic values such as courage, stamina, endurance, determination, morale to winning gold medals in athletic arena, athletic machine with shifting, lightening and speeding gear, Miruts is an exemplary in all that aspects. The legend, the hero and the one and only Miruts , is popularly known as The Shifter. He is a double gold medalist at the Moscow Olympics in 1980, an Olympic gold prior to that in Montreal, Canada and then the rest is recorded in gold in Olympic history books with many more trophies nationally and internationally. He made history by putting his name and the name of his nation-Ethiopia in many athletics competition by winning medals after medals. Africa, as a continent is proud by being represented in world athletics competition through him. As a result, the name Miruts became synonymous with athletics specially the 5,000 and the 10,000m races in particular both at home and abroad.

That is why we often say "When one talks about athletics, one talks about this great man." The legendary Miruts -the Shifter. He is called The Shifter because of his striking speed and lightening finish. He dashes the last 100 or 200 meters as if one is running the 100 meter and that became his unique brand.

Miruts did not become successful through extensive training. In fact, he was simply gifted; a God given athletic talent with tremendous and remarkable courage and morale. He used to run against a rabbit in his neighborhood and tried to outrun them. He also run against a rushing flood around his neighborhood and tried to bit the flood. That is how he became a fast runner beginning from childhood. Then the legendary Abebe Bikila caught his talent and recruited him to the Ethiopian Air Force where he got training and became a reputable athlete.

His Uniqueness

Miruts was known well in his kindness, sharing what he had with anyone who happens to know him and other many more good qualities. Whenever he got some money, he used to share it with anyone around him. He was so generous.

This athlete had an excellent and exceptional skills in playing traditional drum and traditional dancing named "Eskesta". He was a master in that and everybody wants his presence in any festivity to see and admire these skills. People of any background love and admire him. At times, they call him "Jegina", " our hero, our pride". To him, nothing is before his country and his people. He lived for his people and for his nation. Ethiopia stands first and foremost to this Grand person. Miruts was a giant and grand pillar of Ethiopian athletics with a unique and extraordinary athletic talent.

This Ethiopian double gold medalist at the Moscow Olympics in 1980, winning both the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters in the Russian capital. He first came to international prominence at the Munich Olympics of 1972 when he won bronze medal in the 10,000 meters race.

Miruts would have been one of the favorites for gold four years later - in both 5,000 and 10,000 meters - had his country not been one of 29 nations to boycott the Montreal Games in protest at the International Olympics Committees (IOCs) refusal to ban New Zealand.

Many countries, mainly African countries, were unhappy that New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team had toured apartheid South Africa in 1976. Despite this setback, Miruts continued to be a dominant force in athletics, enjoying victories over victories both his main distances at the World Cup meetings of 1977 and 1979.

He inspired a generation of African runners, including the great Haile Gebreselassie, who admitted saying: "Miruts has been everything to me and my athletics career. When I started running, I just wanted to be like him. He is the reason for who I'm now and for what I have achieved. For me, he is the best athlete Ethiopia ever had, after the great Abebe Bikila. " Miruts is a double Olympic gold medalist, an Ethiopian national icon and one of the finest athletes to grace the running track.

His numerous accolades, unforgivable punishing running style and longevity, his ability to maintain world class fitness for so long has earned him recognition as one of the greatest athletes to have graced the Olympic track venue.

His heroics inspired a generation of runners to follow in his footsteps. He contributed the lion's share to establishing the Ethiopian long distance running dynasty that has made athletes from the country among the most feared competitors in the world. The likes of Haile Gebresillasie and Derartu Tulu have previously named Miruts Yifter as their inspiration and guiding light to their athletic carrier.

At Coamo Puerto Rico on February 6, 1977, Miruts ran a World Best for the half-marathon of 1:02:57. At the Moscow Olympics, part of the mystery surrounding Miruts was the question of his age, which was reported to be between 33 and 42. Miruts refused to give a definitive answer, telling reporters: "Men may steal my chickens; men may steal my sheep. But no man can steal my age." which is an amazing response for many.

Due to his abrupt change in speed when executing his kick to the finish, Miruts acquired the nickname "Yifter the Shifter." In more recent years he had been a team coach at major events but moved to Canada, where he spent his last days for about 19 years.

Miruts' outstanding performance at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where he won gold medals in both 5,000m and 10,000m races helped open the floodgate for subsequent Ethiopian athletes.

Miruts made his Olympic début at the Munich Olympics where he won a bronze medal in the 10,000 metres and also qualified for the 5Km final, but arrived too late to the stadium and missed the race. He was unable to participate at the 1976 Olympics because his nation boycotted but, four years later in Moscow, Miruts made up for his disappointments. In the final of the 10,000 he sprinted into the lead 300 metres from the finish and won by ten meters. Five days later, in the 5,000 final, Miruts was boxed in during the last lap. With 300 meters to go, however, his Ethiopian teammate [Mohamed Kedir] stepped aside and Miruts again sprinted to victory.

In addition to his Olympic medals, Miruts won 10km gold and 5km silver at the 1973 All-African Games and won both the 5km and 10km at the inaugural African Championships in 1979. Miruts continued to compete into the early 1980s, running on Ethiopia's gold medal winning team at the 1982 and 1983 International Cross-Country Championships, and in the 1990s he immigrated to Canada, where he worked as an athletics coach.

His Departure

Miruts passed away lately in Toronto, Canada. His death brought deep sorrow to all Ethiopians at home and abroad as he is a symbol of Ethiopian athletics. His legacy had overflowed the heart and soul of every Ethiopians in unprecedented manner for decades. His athletic performance; and what a performance it has been; knocked every door, he was admired by everyone. He was the household hero of almost all houses who witnessed his televised performance all over the world for decades putting an unforgettable spot with his defining athletic mark. As a result, everybody cherish his talent; admired him and loved him. That is why people have mourned his death. This great man and this great Ethiopian had no match to his talent, to his Olympic performance because he loved his profession dearly and put the highest respect, standard and bench mark to his profession as no one else has done it before and that made him truly unique in the history of Ethiopian Athletics. Many even go as far as believing that his talent is simply a gift from God and there is nothing one can do about it; he was simply perfect.

This honorable Ethiopian truly deserves love and appreciation. This grand Ethiopian athlete is a legend who has done everything in his capacity that goes beyond generations; transformed the standard of Ethiopian athletics with his legacy of perfection. The athlete died from respiratory problems having suffered a collapsed lung, compounded by his old age which finally led him to death. The athlete had been hospitalized for nearly a year. After having fought admirably, exhibiting the same resistance and endurance that made him a household name in international sports back in the seventies and eighties, Miruts has succumbed to illness.

Last Sunday, the body of this giant and big named Ethiopian athletics legend Miruts Yifter was laid to rest at the Holy Trinity Cathedral with a funeral attended by senior government officials, internationally renowned Ethiopian athletes and very many people from home and abroad. Early Sunday morning, Miruts' body was received with great military honor at Bole International Airport on arrival from Canada where he has died on Friday, December 22 at a hospital in the Canadian city of Toronto. A long list of dignitaries and global sports governing bodies sent messages to pay respects for this golden and legendary athlete.

Witnessing speeches at his Funeral

Senior government officials, reputed athletes, his friends, his family and the sport loving citizens were attending his funeral. And many people have made speeches during the occasion. In his message, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said : "Miruts will be remembered by the Ethiopians as a hero who showed spectacular finishing style in Moscow Olympics in 1980. In his time, athletics didn't get such a high recognition. Out of the hardships of the sportsmen, he found room in the heart of many young Ethiopians who were dedicated to follow his footsteps."

The Premier also added : "Even in the face of these terrible situations, even after he won double gold medals in Moscow, Miruts recognized the importance of hard work. He believed athletics would be best promoted when the athletes had a strong will of their own."

The newly elected Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) President Haile Gebre-Selassie said : "With the victory of Miruts in Moscow, the spirit of the country's athletics regained. A new blood of athletes were produced to equally substitute the Ethiopian greats in the wake of his victory in Moscow. Changing of Gear became synonyms with the Ethiopian athletes' right after Moscow. Miruts was one of the few unique athletes who introduced such a kind of brilliance in the finishing line. Surging ahead in the last gasp, until now, is the tradition of Ethiopian athletes," Haile said dripping down his tears.

"This was Miruts Yifter's life. This is the legacy of him and this is the history of the Ethiopian athletics during the last 35 years. He was indeed a great man of Ethiopia next to Abebe Bikila and Mamo Wolde. We are their sons and daughters," Haile added.

In his eulogy, the national athletics team Head Coach Tolosa Kotu said : "I was with him during his victory in Moscow. We knew that he would make it in the final 33 meters surging to win gold. We were together for long. I can say he had lived a life of purpose; he was a great athlete of Ethiopia; and he was a great athlete of the world."

He added: "Ethiopia grieves for him, the world grieves for him, we all grieve for him but what is true is that we find hope in his legacy, as does the world." The former regime gave him No-1 car plate for his outstanding performance when the country changed car plates in mid 80s, Tolosa remembered.

The veteran athlete Wami Biratu also said : " Muruts is a great athlete of all the time. "I was with Abebe Bikila. I know closely Mamo Wolde. My son Miruts was the new generation of athletes. I respect what he did for our country. He was a man of purpose," Wami said.

According to Eshetu Tura ,who won bronze medal in Moscow in 3,000m hurdle, Miruts is a national icon and hero. Miruts was never a man who brags about his success, Eshetu added. Miruts shot to fame by winning his first double in Moscow Olympics in 1980 and became the first Ethiopian athlete to get two gold medals in one Olympics.

Major Achievements Summary

He also won bronze medal earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, reignited the Ethiopian athletics after Abebe Bikila and Mamo Wolde. In addition to the following summarized achievements he received gold and other recognition in Dakar, African Championships and World Championships. Moreover, he won the recognition from the Ethiopian Championships and from the International Journalists Association as well. More importantly, he was also honored to be best marathon runner of the year in 1977.

COMPILED BY YARED GEBREMEDEN