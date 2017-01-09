Ethiopia: Gena - a Cultural Sport Game

opinion

Cultural sports emerged from the day to day survival activities of ancient man that resorted to natural weapons in a bid to secure well-beingness. Gradually, such sports turned into social games and activities of human beings. They constitute of traditions, values and heritages of a given society that gradually advances with the overall development of the society.

These sports create physical, spiritual, mental and psychological satisfaction initiating competitions between and /or among families, neighbours, villages and woredas. They also create a strong sentiment of friendship at a national, continental and international level through building strong ties, a sense of competitions and games.

As we all know, culture is the reflection of the lifestyle of a given society. It encompasses the mental, ethical and technical elements of the society which has a universal and international behaviour.

Even if concrete evidence is lacking regarding the origin of cultural sport games in Ethiopia, there is a saying that cultural sports were there before the birth of Christ in different areas and localities, villages and gamboling fields arranged by families. Different historical documents disclose that cultural sports continue to be practiced in Ethiopia during the reign of different kings. Lords and judges, mixing with the public, used to play the game on holidays and some weekends. During such events the authorities and the public freely enjoyed the redhot competitions and games.

According to the information obtained from the Ethiopian Cultural Sports Federation, Ethiopian emperors like Yohannes IV and Menelik II were organizing and leading cultural sports during their reign. For instance, Emperor Tewodros used to award physically agile and courageous Ethiopians, who upon wrestling outsmart and win huge contending foreigners. Moreover, Emperor Menelik often organized a team, which plays Gena(a cultural game having some commonalities with Hockey game) while his wife Empress (Etege) Tayitu set up the contending team. On the other hand, historical studies indicate that Empress Tayitu had also facilitated events for another cultural game named Gebeta to introduce a hotel she opened that still goes by ' Tayitu Hotel' The hotel is located around Piazza in Addis Ababa.

Cultural sports are means of developing physical and spiritual values of about 85 per cent of the society living in the rural areas as farmers and pastorals. The sports are ways via which the society expresses identity, traditions, values and status. They also use these sports to relax themselves in their spare times and during holidays. The sports help build strong social relations in the form of entertainment.

So far, it has been found that there are over 293 cultural sports in Ethiopia. From these registered sports, some are widely known cultural sports having a popularity that has gone far and wide. Some have won global acceptance. Rules and regulations have been designed for these sports. Competitions in such sports are organized across the country nowadays. One of these registered and well known cultural sport is Gena, which has some similar features or commonalities with Hockey game.

The time at which the traditional Gena game kick-started in Ethiopia is not exactly known. But there are facts that show the game was there before the birth of Christ. According to our forefathers, shepherds used to play the game in connection with X-Mass Holiday from December to January up to the period the heavy rain hits. Mostly, Gena is played after farmers piled up their harvest on flat grounds. Once the game is jump-started in the afternoon it proceeds till the time the sun sets.

Ethiopian Cultural Sports Federation Head, Belayneh Haile told The Ethiopian Herald that "First, leaders for the two competing teams will be appointed. Then a pair of players will secretly give a different secret name to themselves. Then after they will tell this secret names to the appointed team leaders and the leaders will assign players to the two groups having two secret names. The players will join a team only if the two teams are from the same villages and/or Kebeles."

Contenders could be two monasteries, villages such as downtown and otherwise, kebeles and fathers and bachelors. He went on saying, "But in the old times the game didn't restrict the number of players that comes in and go out of the playing field . On the other hand, in some instances when a player is not able to continue the game due to injuries team leaders or referees will be informed and another player may then be allowed to join the team as a substitute."

Players use a stick with a curved part on its end to gently kick, roll and shoot the Rur (a small ball like object used in Gena cultural game). Players dress a short trouser that comes above their knee, a cloth which goes round their waist named «Dig» when they play.

In some areas when the game is held, team leaders will be accompanied by four border defenders. Either a goal scored or points gained herald the end of the game. The game of Gena had been played in different forms such as in a form of qurquz (Form of a game played by hitting everything including the bodies of opponents), Mucch (This form of the game is played by sweeping the Rur), Shooting after controlling the Rur with a hand and shooting by fully picking the Rur from the surface based on different circumstances.

The other thing in the game of Gena that is worth mentioning is the famous adage which shows the game as a game for all. The adage runs :"The feeling of master and subordinate has no room in the game. There must not be feelings of revenge and intimidation. Contenders have to feel free to display their talent.

When the game got refined through time the playing ground got refined to have a 300 meter length and a 200 meter width. The goal (culturally named Lew) will be recorded as a score when it passes the specified border. The game of Gena rippled wide during the reign of Emperor Menelik.

Studies disclosed that in the older days heading to different villages adults used to sing and dance after the game At this moment in time the game has become the most loved game in the world and one of the Olympic Games entitled Hockey.

A goal keeper and 9 players form a team.That is a total of 10 players team up in a Gena game. The game of Gena is all about scoring a goal hitting a Rur which is made of plastic/ a wood ball/ or barring the ball from finding its ways in to goals. Players kick and pass over the Rur to each other to score a goal.

As far as the total number of players is concerned, one team will have to give the list of only 15 players, of which 5 are substitutes. From these, one of the ten players of a team will be a goalkeeper while another one a captain of the team. The captain is the man in charge of reporting to the referee when the Rur is off lines. He is also the man in charge to direct players to play fairly keeping sport ethics and disciplines. To help others easily identify him a signifying symbol will be put on his hand. The smallest possible number of players allowed in the game of Gena is seven. One team will register 5 substitutes and can replace them either one by one or all of them at once. Substitutions are allowed following the report of the coach to the referee, who registers goal scores. The referee, so informed, will show signs to the main referee in the field for a go ahead in the replacement. The substituted players will come into the field after the sent off players leave. Once a player is substituted he will not be allowed to come back again into the field. Moreover, all players could be replaced with the 5 substitute players except players who saw a red card before. And all players who are approved fit by the referees could join the team and play the game until the maximum number of players reach 10.

The outfit of the team should reflect the culture of the regions where the respective players hail from and it should not be one encumbering players. A given team may have two types of outfits of different colors and designs in so far as it gets them registered. As a rule the sport wears of the team should not be identical. If accidentally the attires becomes similar, the host team is made to change the sport wears. If both the teams are not from the locality where the tournament is held, first they will be permitted to change their sport outfits through mutual agreement. Otherwise they will be made to draw a lot. Players are also expected to wear appropriate shoes and to cover their forelegs so as to minimize leg injuries. Also additional prudential covers are recommended to goal keepers against injuries-- hand glove like covers as well as leg and reproductive organs covers. A player of Gena can put on all the above sport wears but he is not allowed to wear cultural and modern jewelries. He must also be easily identified by a conspicuous number on the front and back upper body parts for referees and spectators. The number on the outfits of players must be written on an area having 15cm length and 5 cm width.

There are referees and coaches with specified duties and responsibilities in the process of the game. Especially the referees have a major responsibility of managing the game and identifying the winner and controlling time and other features of the game. A 60 minute time is allotted to the game divided into two half times with 10 minutes break after the first 30 minutes half time. Injury times for the first and second half will be added before the break and before stoppage time respectively .

The winner of Gena cultural game will be identified by the number of goals at the end of the stoppage time in the second half. A team that has scored more goals than others will win the game. If the game is a knockout game, and if the two teams finish the regular time with an equalizer, a 20 minute of extra time will be added. The 20 added minutes will be divided in to two half's. If the two teams end up in a tie, even after extra time is added, the winner will be decided by three penalty shots given to each side. And the penalty continues by adding one more penalty shot till one of them emerges triumphant.

A game could be disrupted due to unforeseen conditions like heavy down pours and to dos that may break out. If the game is made to resume within 30 minutes, the contenders will play for the remaining time. If the game is disrupted for over 30 minutes and if the referee believes that it is better to hold it another time, the issue will be presented to the competition and protocol committee and the game will be held at an appointed time.

AAU Sport Science Department Head, Dr. Aschenaki Taddese believes that Ethiopia has many cultural sports including the game of Gena. Such intangible assets need to be well studied and preserved from the adverse effect of globalization.

He said that Ethiopia has hosted an international conference on sport science and cultural sports last weekend. The conference has brought together participants from South Korea, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Vietnam, Thailand and India. It aimed at discovering the forgotten cultural sports and bringing them to the limelight for attention and preservation. Twenty researchers and professors that have conducted studies on the area were among the participants.

According to the head much needs to be done to promote our cultural sports and to enable them enjoy as much attention as modern sports. He underlined that "Universities and stakeholders should conduct an in depth studies to support that area.

Gena as stated above is a sport commonly played during X-Mass holidays. Herald would like to say Happy Christmas for all Christian faithfuls, who are celebrating the holiday at the moment