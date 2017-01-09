8 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis to Host International Health Exhibition, Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leulseged Worku

The exhibition would also introduce telemedicine, a solution to bridge gap of health care services.

Health Exhibition and Conference aimed at sharing experience of health professionals would be held at Millennium Hall from January 13-15, 2017.

Exhibition and Conference organizer, Medco Bio Medical College president Dr. Mekonen Hagos said several medical equipment and medicines would be on display during the exhibition.

Telemedicine which plays a vital role in bridging the rift of providing clinical health care in developing countries would be staged before the public, he added.

According to Dr.Mekonen, apart from providing health care service to the society, the sector has also a significant role in boosting tourism.

He said Ethiopia spends millions of USD as a number of its citizens travel to medical India or Thailand, known medical tourism destinations.

Therefore, he said that such exhibition would help the country to develop its medical tourism as countries that have rich accomplishments in the sector would share experiences.

Papers and journal articles focusing on various health issues are expected to be discussed at the sideline of the exhibition.

Ethiopia

Re-Demarcation of Parks, Sanctuaries to End This Year

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said re-demarcating national parks and wildlife sanctuaries would be completed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.