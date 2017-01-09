Ethiopia: Addis to Host International Health Exhibition, Conference

The exhibition would also introduce telemedicine, a solution to bridge gap of health care services.

Health Exhibition and Conference aimed at sharing experience of health professionals would be held at Millennium Hall from January 13-15, 2017.

Exhibition and Conference organizer, Medco Bio Medical College president Dr. Mekonen Hagos said several medical equipment and medicines would be on display during the exhibition.

Telemedicine which plays a vital role in bridging the rift of providing clinical health care in developing countries would be staged before the public, he added.

According to Dr.Mekonen, apart from providing health care service to the society, the sector has also a significant role in boosting tourism.

He said Ethiopia spends millions of USD as a number of its citizens travel to medical India or Thailand, known medical tourism destinations.

Therefore, he said that such exhibition would help the country to develop its medical tourism as countries that have rich accomplishments in the sector would share experiences.

Papers and journal articles focusing on various health issues are expected to be discussed at the sideline of the exhibition.