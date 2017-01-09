Ethiopia: Art Is a Universal Language - Abraham

While we are inundated with art day-in and out, there are a few special pieces that have transcended time and culture and have slated their place in the history of art. The real nature of art is that it can depict the soul and flesh of nature in a way that touches the heart deeper.

He is an acknowledged artist who received recognition from the US Embassy in Ethiopia. In 2009 he won the Design Special Prize art Contest coordinated by the US Embassy. He had also participated in different collective exhibitions at the Ethiopian National Theater Gallery the same year. In 2010,2011 and 2013 his solo exhibitions at Alliance Ethio Frances, and Ethiopian National Museum were admired by many visitors. This man, who is in mid thirties and contented with life, paid all the sacrifices to make his dreams of art come true, is the Ethiopian artist Abraham Woldegebreal. Currently, he is pursuing postgraduate studies in theology here in Addis Ababa.

Abraham grew up observing his brother's works of art, following the footsteps of other famous Ethiopian artists as well as gazing at legendary pieces of art from around the glob: unforgettable childhood memories.

The Ethiopian Herald had the chance to approach Abraham who devoted his mind and heart to the work of art. Early Saturday morning we arrived at his studio as Abraham surrendered his mind and heart to the art of his soul.

We toured all the rooms bearing varied genres of paintings all of which portray a full-blown allegory, and one may be a self-portrait of himself in action. We were impressed by his indomitable spirit towards actualizing his aspirations of art.

During our stay, we talked about colors, lines as well as humanity as a whole and his achievements. His favorite quote is: "In life we have only one major task to accomplish... we have to do it with full force."

Abraham is of the opinion that science and art are means of investigation. He says, "Both involve ideas, theories, and hypotheses that are tested in places where mind and hand come together--the laboratory and studio. Artists, like scientists, study materials, people, culture, history, religion, and mythology, and they learn to translate information into some form of art.

Speaking the challenges he came across as he struggled to reach this day, Abraham said "Obviously, there were a great deal of challenges. It started when I lost the acceptance of my family, which might be uncommon to most artists. Even after getting into the right track to join art school, you face challenges. There was a narrow road to exit, for there was one and only art school in the country. So, by my time, out of over 300 people, only 25 competent fellows could get the chance through passing three level examinations."

The best painting he adores is the next painting ... the next conceptual sketch ... the next pure canvas.

His contributions are also manifested in his imaginative power and creativity to employ art therapy for persons living with mental illness. "I hold that art therapy is quite effective for children in a way that can provide kids with an easier way to express themselves since children are more naturally artistic and creative. A young child is likely to be more comfortable initially expressing him/herself with some crayons and markers than expressing emotions and feelings through words."

While Abrham had been surfing websites he read the following point with regard to Art therapy.

"Earth laughs in flowers", Ralph Waldo Emerson reminds us. Oscar Wilde once said, "Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." Flowers are symbols of many positive emotions. During a long, cold and colorless winter we yearn to bring bright color into our lives. With the budding of flowers our moods are immediately lifted. These artists bring flowers, hope and renewal to us all year long. They are inspired to express the positive aspects of nature and all of its multi-facets. (www.healing-power-of-art.org)

Asked what pleases him most, Abraham said, "The beauty, mystery, joy, and inspiring observation of the human spirit that paintings evoke result from a complex of intuitive and cognitive choices made by the artist. Such things pleases me most. An understanding of the genesis of these choices can be as elusive as the resulting imagery. Abraham is more interested in painting a woman's face and colors combination.

Abraham had joined art school of Addis Ababa University School of Fine Arts after passing through ups and downs. He recalls three moments he could not pass the entrances, "...but I was desperately fighting to join the school. I practiced doing drawings and sketches day and night yearlong."

While the British Embassy in Addis Ababa celebrated the 90th birthday of the British monarch Abraham contributed art piece for display on the occasion. "I am grateful to have taken part in that occasion," he noted.

Art work could contribute for development of a nation in many directions. The contribution of art in expressing the culture and history of one's nation is beyond imagination. Art existed before literal and sound languages. It is the basic ground of every civilization.

Abraham commented on the bare reality that Ethiopian art schools and galleries versus numbers in wining the quest for young and spectators in the nation with many respect point of view.

He said that he heard a good news recently that Bahir Dar University is going to build art school at higher level. And Makalle University managed so. "But it is still not good enough. At this point I would like to mention Entoto Technical School has one of the best art class in the country and it produces magnificent artists."

The best models for beloved art inclination can arise from inborn or imitating others or through education Abraham's desire for the Art emanates from mother nature's influence.

Abraham holds that his role models are his family members. "It is hard to mention one single person. Instructors who thought me at university are enough role models for my career. But, my younger brothers Esh

etu Woldegebreal and Cherinet Woldegebreal enlightens me from the beginning. They studied art at Addis Ababa University before me and they helped me a lot."

Additionally, I was addicted with the works of French impressionists, Edgar Degas and Claude Monet. Art has been making my entire life pleasing my soul.

Abraham has in his studio works of art that worth about 40 thousands Birr but he would not dare to sell them just for the sake of money.

Regarding the value of art for children, the artist stated that art can be delivered for children through maths, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking, and verbal skills. Learning art can also improve motivation, concentration, confidence, and teamwork. He teaches students out of love for art than for bread.

Abraham mentions the rationale behind art. " Art has multifaceted purposes. To mention a few, art can be a powerful means to express deep truths. This can cause a society to rethink things and grow. Art is a popular choice for interdisciplinary partnerships, but in my opinion, art is too often used to illustrate or creatively express content of other disciplines. It is often expected to merely show the outward appearance of a science project or history lesson. But art's intent is best stated by Aristotle: 'The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance'."

A blessing in life is living one's calling. I have been nourishing a dream to be an artist. I was determined to pass through ups and downs. "I do remember of a friend of mine, who is from a well to do family. He had the opportunity to pursue his education and hold BA in finance and economics from Addis Ababa University.

After he got a certificate his family did not want to send him join offices rather they opted to send him to India for post graduate studies. After some time in India and I and my friend came across each other by coincidence in an elevator. He said, "Abraham, I am living in a villa and I am in black. My pocket is full but my soul is empty. Though I am surrounded by many gadgets or materials my mood begs for uplifting,for I feel lonely.."

This remark made me to rethink what should I do down the road. "My message to the coming generation is the call of the soul is what matters most than yielding to superficial feelings, the end matters than the means."

Finally, Abraham invites readers to peruse the poems by British writer William Ernest Henley listed below.

Destiny

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.