Ethiopia: Re-Demarcation of Parks, Sanctuaries to End This Year

Photo: Addis Fortune

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said re-demarcating national parks and wildlife sanctuaries would be completed at the end of the current Ethiopian year.

Responding to questions from members of the House of Peoples' Representatives, Minister Dr. Hirut Woldemariam Thursday said as parks and sanctuaries were used for settlement and grazing, it was difficult to preserve wildlife in the previous days.

According to her, the re-demarcation of six national parks, out of eight, had already been carried out and endorsed by the council of ministers.

"But, there were challenges while trying to demarcate the Omo and Nech Sar national parks ,as both parks share boundaries with over one state," Dr. Hirut said.

Following the completion, new strategies would be put in place to improve protection and conservation activities in the parks and sanctuaries, taking into consideration international practices, she added..