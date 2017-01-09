Nigeria: Celebrity Wedding Bells Nigerians Waiting to Hear

Flavour and Chidimma

Flavour and Chidinma's on-screen chemistry is something that is undeniable and this has led many to believe that a sizzling romance must be going on between both celebrity superstars. Their kiss in the music video for 'Ololufe' went on to stamp this notion in the minds of their fans. Also, during a performance at Phynofest in Onitsha, the two further fueled rumours by kissing on stage.

Late last year, Chidimma who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, deleted all the photos on her page except the photos and videos which have singer Flavour in them.

Though Flavour has two baby mamas, there is every chance that he and Chidinma, would make the perfect celebrity couple.

Falz and Simi

It's nobody's fault to think that Simi and Falz

could possibly be dating. The comic rapper and fast rising singer have an amazing chemistry both in their songs and performances which has led many to believe that they are in a relationship.

But despite the huge pressure from fans, requesting for an explanation of what is going on between them, due to exclusive romantic photos they've been releasing lately. Falz and Simi have thrown fans into more confusion as they continue to churn out more photos, which many concluded to be their pre-wedding photos.

Burna Boy and Cynthia Morgan

Tongues have continued to wag over the dating rumour trailing top Nigerian music act, Cynthia Morgan and Burna Boy. While cozy photos of the duo surfaced online some time ago, the duo gave a hint when Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to send a shout out to Cynthia when she celebrated her birthday.

'Happy birthday mami. Ur the sweetest,' he posted and moments later, the 'German Juice' singer dropped a response which read, 'thank you bubbles, luhhhhh (love) you papi'.

Cynthia Morgan seemingly made a confirmation when she shared photos of her kissing the 'Don Gorgon' singer. While many expressed surprise over the revelation, others claim the relationship between them is only a professional one with no strings attached. Only time will tell if the relationship will beyond that.

Ojay Wright and Moyo Lawal

Junk-in-the-trunk actress, Moyo Lawal, and Ojayy Wright, the second son of veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, have been fuelling suspicions that they seem to be an item. Though they have not openly confirmed their tryst or made any statement to this effect, we can confirm that the two were seen a couple of times in the company of each other at entertainment events in 2016, such as AFRIMA village and Felabration. Though the suspected love birds have been quite discreet about their affinity, but feelers believe the two are an item.