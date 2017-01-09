Rwanda: Kigali International Choir Marks 10 Years in Style

The choir entertained the anxious fans with several Christmas carols in Kinyarwanda, English, French and Kiswashili. Songs like Umawana Yatuvukiye, the First Noel, Angels we have heard on high, among others were on the cards, almost rekindling the Christmas mood.

The organization coupled with good Christmas decorations also gave the Kigali Serena Hotel auditorium an aura of beauty and elegance for the many fans that turned out to support the choir.

The sound system had issues especially at the start but this did not stop the night from being successful as the choir kept on singing for fans who consistently cheered on the choir until the sound stabilised.

The pianists were also a sensation as they showcased great skill during the concert.

One of the most exciting moments came when a pianist played a classic of Abbe Mudahinyuka's Imihigoyacu song which thrilled the audience.

The night was also filled with surprises as young children showcased what they can do both in singing and playing instruments.

The greatest surprise performances came from Enzo, a 9-year-old boy who moved the audience with his skills in playing the flute.

Also to wow the audience was Ecole Belge Choir consisting of children as young as three who took to the stage to perform. They sang one French carol amid cheers from parents and fans alike.

Kigali International Choir also showcased their zeal for training the young generation in music as they introduced a high school choir from Muhanga Diocese as one of the young people they have inspired in the industry.

The choir from Muhanga impressed as they gave a brief but strong performances of French Christmas carols.

Other notable performances came from The Bright Five, a sub-section of Kigali international Choir who did an Acapella I am going to live with God," and also sang Sauti Sol's Kuliko Jana.

The choir also used the night to tell the fans about its history, achievements as well as future plans.