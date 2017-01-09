South Africa: Eastern Cape Man, 20, Arrested for Rape of Woman, 76

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 76-year-old woman in Willowvale, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

"The woman had attended a traditional ceremony on Friday... at Nkanga Village, Willowvale," said Captain Jackson Manatha.

It remains unclear why the woman, along with another elderly female relative, then went to sleep on the street.

At about 21:00 on Friday night, the women were accosted by a man who allegedly raped one of them.

The man was arrested on Saturday and will appear in the Willowvale Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Source: News24