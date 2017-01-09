9 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mufti Urges Muslim Community Against Radicalism

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Mufti, Sheikh Salim Hitimana has called upon the Muslim community in Rwanda to desist and fight acts of radicalism and extremism.

While addressing Muslims in Rubavu District over the weekend, the Mufti noted that such terror acts shouldn't be associated with their faith.

He urged them to join fellow Rwandans in collaborating with security organs to fight and prevent all sorts of criminal acts and to ensure sustainable security.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Denis Basabose, the Commissioner for counter-terrorism in Rwanda National Police, also attended the meeting.

He noted that fighting such acts starts at the household where parents and guardians should educate their children on the beliefs of religion and protect the young generation against likely acts of radicalisation.

"Acts of radicalisation are a rare phenomenon in Rwanda but globalisation and technology has eased such transnational and organised crimes like terrorism," ACP Basabose said.

The Imam of Rubavu, Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya reiterated the commitment of Muslims in the district to work together to front the ideals of building a safer Rwanda.

Rwanda

Govt to Push for More Genocide Fugitives Extradition

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) is set to file at least 250 extradition requests for Genocide suspects… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.