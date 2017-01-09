Rwanda: Mufti Urges Muslim Community Against Radicalism

The Mufti, Sheikh Salim Hitimana has called upon the Muslim community in Rwanda to desist and fight acts of radicalism and extremism.

While addressing Muslims in Rubavu District over the weekend, the Mufti noted that such terror acts shouldn't be associated with their faith.

He urged them to join fellow Rwandans in collaborating with security organs to fight and prevent all sorts of criminal acts and to ensure sustainable security.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Denis Basabose, the Commissioner for counter-terrorism in Rwanda National Police, also attended the meeting.

He noted that fighting such acts starts at the household where parents and guardians should educate their children on the beliefs of religion and protect the young generation against likely acts of radicalisation.

"Acts of radicalisation are a rare phenomenon in Rwanda but globalisation and technology has eased such transnational and organised crimes like terrorism," ACP Basabose said.

The Imam of Rubavu, Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya reiterated the commitment of Muslims in the district to work together to front the ideals of building a safer Rwanda.