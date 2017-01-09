8 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New Year's Resolution for 2017 - Stop Unaccountable State Spying

South Africa paid little attention to two significant reports released by its Parliament in the dying days of 2016. In the context of the Department of Justice's intention to launch a Rica reform process, JANE DUNCAN asks what makes these reports so significant.

The first report overlooked by many South Africans in the closing days of 2016 was the annual report of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI), the multiparty committee responsible for the oversight of the country's intelligence services.

The second was by Yvonne Mokgoro, until recently the judge responsible for deciding whether to grant or refuse applications for communications interceptions from state spy agencies. The judge reports annually to the JSCI, and is appointed in terms of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communications-related Information Act (Rica).

What makes these reports so significant? They point to us needing to be even more worried than we were about unaccountable state spying on citizens. Last year delivered some pretty damning evidence suggesting that state spying went far beyond protecting the country against genuine threats to national security, and strayed into spying to protect Jacob Zuma's faltering presidency.

The position of the Inspector...

