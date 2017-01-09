Tanzania: Two Top Mtwara Coop Officials Held Over 'Lost' Cashewnuts

Ruvuma — The Ruvuma Regional Police Commander, Mr Zuberi Mwombeji, informs officials of MAMCU and YURAP that they are under arrest concerning the missing cashewnuts. They are - from right; Rajabu, Director of YURAP Company Limited, a company that deals with cashewnut storage, Yusuf Namkula, his colleague, Ramadhani Nama, and MAMCU Branch Manager, Lawrence Njozi. (Photos by Christopher Mfinanga)

THE Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, yesterday ordered the arrest of four officials, including two from the Masasi-Mtwara Cooperative Union Limited (MAMCU), following the loss of over 2,000 tonnes of cashewnuts.

Mr Majaliwa, who is on official tour of Ruvuma Region, directed the Regional Police Commander Zuberi Mwombeji to arrest the officials and bring them back to Masasi while under police custody to answer the accusation.

The suspects are Acting General Manager and Branch Manager of Masasi- Mtwara Cooperative Union Limited (MAMCU), Mr Kelvin Rajab, and Mr Lawrence Njozi, respectively. Others are directors of the YURAP Company Limited Mr Yusuph Namkukula and Mr Ramadhani Namakweto.

The company deals with reserving the crops in warehouses. The four are accused of laxity, which has led to 2,138 tonnes of cashewnuts to go missing.

Mr Majaliwa gave the order during a meeting he had convened in Songea that brought together officials from MAMCU, owners of BUCO storehouse and a group of six farmers from Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) in Mtwara and Masasi.

At the meeting, he asked for a report on the said amount of the cashewnuts, which could not be accounted for -- given that all stock in the warehouses was sold during the auction held last November 10.

Reacting to the prime minister's query, Mr Rajab admitted that all cashewnuts were sold for which buyers made all payments -- but that he was not informed about the missing 2,000 plus tonnes. The owner of the BUCO Warehouse, Mr Namakweto admitted that the said consignment was delivered to his stores but could not explain why it later disappeared.

"If it's true that the cashewnuts were in warehouse; why didn't you bring them out and sell them, considering that there had been five auctions since you received those cashews. And yet your accounts report shows that you sold them," he asked.

The officials are facing allegations of paying the farmers less than what they delivered to the warehouse without giving them any explanation regarding the reduced amount. They would also be required to answer charges regarding failure to pay the farmers on time after selling their cashewnuts in previous auctions.

The visibly aggrieved premier ordered the arrest and investigation over the matter. He also directed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit MAMCU accounts.

Earlier, the farmers said in their speech that they had many challenges, including not being paid their money and not knowing where their 2138 tonnes of cashewnuts were kept.

They blamed the MAMCU management of turning a deaf ear to their complaints.

On January 3, the farmers held a meeting in Chiungutwa Village at which they resolved that they would organise a protest and travel to Dar es Salaam to forward their complaints to the prime minister or President John Magufuli.