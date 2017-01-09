Tanzania: Yanga Apologise to Fans After Humiliating Defeat to Azam

The Mainland League defending champions, Young Africans have apologised to their supporters following a humiliating 4-0 Mapinduzi Cup drubbing from Azam at the Amaan Stadium on Saturday.

The team's assistant coach, Juma Mwambusi, speaking on behalf of the technical bench, apologised to the supporters and fans of the team for the huge loss in their Saturday night match of the final group B match.

Mwambusi appealed to the supporters to forget about the defeat and should focus on their team's next game at the semis stage. He urged them to keep on supporting their players to ensure they got positive results.

Speaking of the semi final stage, Mwambusi disclosed that his side was ready to face for any opponent, the answer that seemed to rubbish rumours that his team's defeat was part of the plot to avoid a date with their traditional rivals, Simba.

Young Africans might face Simba in the semis if the Dar es Salaam, Msimbazi Street based side finish at the top of the Group A as per the semi finals fixture, the Group A winners must face the Group B runners up, while the Group B winners take on the runners up of Group A.

Yanga have finished the Group B runners up after winding up their campaign with six points while, the group's winners, Azam have collected seven points. Meanwhile, Azam interim coach Idd Cheche has unveiled the secret behind his side's success over Yanga, manned by Zambian tactician George Lwandamina.

Yanga lost by a big margin after a formidable 6-0 win over Jamhuri and 2-0 win in their second match against Zimamoto. Cheche said the win came after dismantling his opponents strong base at both flanks.

He said when he discovered that Yanga depended strongly on their flying wingers and the midfield, he made sure the two sections he 'amputated' them and making them harmless. "After discovering their strong points we worked on them and as well intensifying our striking force, the goals kept rolling in," unveiled Cheche.

Azam midfielder Salum Aboubakar said the 4-0 victory over Yanga was not a stroke of luck for the ice-cream makers as they knew their opponents weak points and had prepared well for the match.

Abubakar, who was the mastermind of Azam victory and emerged the man of the match, added that after the massive victory over Yanga they were looking forward to win their remaining games and win this year's Mapinduzi Cup title for the third time.

Azam took the lead of the game just two minutes after the kick off through their skipper John Bocco before the Ghanaian; striker Yahya Mohammed doubled the lead in the 54th minute of the game. Joseph Mahundi added the third in the 80th minute with a long range shot connecting the roving midfield Aboubakar's pass.

The fourth goal was netted by another Ghanaian striker, Enock Atta Agyei in the 85th minute. The player replaced Frank Domayo in the second half.